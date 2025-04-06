Kerala CM Vijayan, Congress leader slam "RSS mouthpiece" targeting Catholic Church land ownership

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), April 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala have strongly criticised a recent article published in Organiser, the ideological mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which discussed the extent of land ownership by the Catholic Church in India.

CM Vijayan denounced the article, alleging it to be part of a larger agenda by the Sangh Parivar to alienate and marginalise minority communities.

"The article in the RSS mouthpiece @eOrganiser about the Church's ownership of land, published soon after the Waqf Amendment Act was passed, lays bare the Sangh Parivar's deep-rooted antagonism towards minorities. Though later withdrawn, it reveals a deliberate, step-by-step attempt to target and isolate minorities and their institutions. Secular forces must unite in resistance," said Kerala CM in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar concerns, referring to the article as "highly deplorable."

"The article published in the 'Organiser' is highly deplorable. During the time of the passing of the Waqf Bill, Congress and Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the next step will be against the Christians. The (article of) 'Organiser' clearly mentions that the Catholic community in India has seven crore acres in their hands...Through the Waqf Bill, they want to control the Waqf properties. The next step will be to control the properties which are owned by the Catholic community in India...," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X and warned about the dangerous precedent over the Waqf Bill beyond its impacts on the Muslim community. The Lok Sabha LoP said that the RSS wasted no time in turning its attention to the Christians, referring to an article by "The Telegraph" on the Organizer's article.

Gandhi stated that the passage of the bill could set a precedent to target other minority communities in the future.



"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," Gandhi said.



He underscored the Constitution's role, adding, "The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks--and it is our collective duty to defend it."



The Waqf Amendment Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act. After two days of heated debate in both houses of Parliament, the bill was passed. (ANI)

