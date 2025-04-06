Career

Best AI tools for students and professionals to boost productivity

Work efficiency

AI should be used to increase work efficiency rather than making it a replacement for original creativity. If used wisely, it can help ease our work stress.

Best AI tools

Let’s look at some of the best AI tools that can help students and professionals boost their productivity.
 

Grammarly

Best for: Writing, Editing, and Proofreading
It helps users with grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. It can make your writing more clear and effective. 
 

Notion

Best for: Note-taking and Project Management
Students can use Notion to take organized lecture notes and create a study schedule. Professionals can use it for project management.

ChatGPT

Best for: Idea Generation, Writing Assistance
It can assist with writing, ideas, answering questions, and even coding. It can be a great assistant for learning & working.

Otter.ai

Best for: Transcription and Note-taking
Otter.ai is an AI transcription tool that converts speech into text in real-time. It’s perfect for both students and for professionals.

Forest

Best for: Focus and Time Management
It is a productivity app that helps users stay focused by staying off their phones. The more you focus, the more your virtual forest grows.

