    'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity

    A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. 

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition leader, VD Satheesan, said that Siddharth, a second-year BVMS student of Pookode Veterinary University, was brutally beaten to death by SFI workers. Satheesan said that he was stripped and beaten up by the SFIs for dancing in the college program in front of hundreds of students in the college. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. 

    Satheesan stated, "The teachers, including the dean, concealed the assault in front of the public. The accused are being protected by the teachers. Siddharth was called from his home during his vacation and beaten up. CPM is raising the SFI as a criminal group that does not hesitate to do anything". He also stated that if the accused is not arrested, they will go on a strike in the state. Satheesan also stated that he was the only hope of the family.

    The family alleged that the student was brutally beaten up with a pre-planned plan. His father stated that his classmate told him that SFI leaders including the seniors had brutally beaten him.

    The police informed that 12 people, including the SFI leaders who are accused in the incident, are absconding. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object. 
     

