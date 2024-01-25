Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yellow Line metro: Driverless metro train shipped from China to Bengaluru, expected to arrive by February

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) anticipates the arrival of a state-of-the-art driverless metro train on the RV Road-Bommasandra yellow line, connecting Electronics City. The 18.82 km stretch will undergo comprehensive testing, with the train set to arrive from China on January 20. The project involves 216 coaches from CRRC Ninzhang Puzhen, featuring CCTV cameras for passenger safety.

    Yellow Line metro: Driverless metro train shipped from China to Bengaluru, expected to arrive by February vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is anticipating the arrival of a state-of-the-art driverless metro train on the RV Road-Bommasandra yellow line, connecting Electronics City. The 18.82 km stretch is poised to witness a significant upgrade, with the introduction of this advanced technology set to redefine the city's metro experience.

    A dedicated team of BMRCL officials recently embarked on a trip to China to oversee the comprehensive testing of the driverless train, which commenced its journey from China on January 20. Upon reaching Bengaluru, the train is scheduled for trial movements over three months, marking a crucial phase in ensuring its seamless integration into the city's metro network.

    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    The project involves the procurement of a total of 216 coaches from CRRC Ninzhang Puzhen, with China contributing two original model trains and the remaining coaches being manufactured by its subsidiary, Titagarh Rail Factory in Kolkata. The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of the metro system, addressing the growing needs of Bengaluru's expanding population.

    Bengaluru: Yellow line metro to get driverless metro train?

    One of the standout features of the driverless metro train is its cutting-edge design, managed by a sophisticated command and control room. Operating at an impressive speed of 80 km per hour, the train boasts the capability to navigate the tracks without a human driver. The inclusion of CCTV cameras in the coaches adds an extra layer of security, ensuring the safety of passengers during their commute.

    Despite its imminent arrival in February, BMRCL officials suggest that the yellow line may not open to the public until September. Initially, there may be a transitional phase where human drivers operate the train for two years before the full implementation of the driverless system.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Setback for Congress, as former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar set to make Ghar Wapsi to BJP vkp

    Setback for Congress as former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar makes Ghar Wapsi to BJP

    Bengaluru: Couple assaults policeman after getting caught in intimate act inside car at Jnanabharathi vkp

    Bengaluru: Couple assaults policeman after getting caught in intimate act inside car at Jnanabharathi

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla's idol carved by another Kannadiga sculptor Ganesh Bhat revealed vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol carved by another Kannadiga sculptor Ganesh Bhat revealed

    Bengaluru metro to be disrupted for three days from January 26 along Green line; see details vkp

    Bengaluru metro to be disrupted for three days from January 26 along Green line; see details

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Angamaly couple to attend Republic Day celebration; here's why rkn

    Kerala: Angamaly couple to attend Republic Day celebration; here's why

    Explained Why Google has pledged $8 million investment in Israel & Palestinian tech firms amid Gaza conflict snt

    Explained: Why Google has pledged $8 million investment in Israel & Palestinian tech firms amid Gaza conflict

    Republic Day 2024: Jeevan Raksha Padak winners announced

    Republic Day 2024: Jeevan Raksha Padak winners announced

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir draws massive Rs 3.17 crore in online donations on consecration day snt

    Ayodhya's Ram Mandir draws massive Rs 3.17 crore in online donations on consecration day

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon