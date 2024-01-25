Yellow Line metro: Driverless metro train shipped from China to Bengaluru, expected to arrive by February

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) anticipates the arrival of a state-of-the-art driverless metro train on the RV Road-Bommasandra yellow line, connecting Electronics City. The 18.82 km stretch will undergo comprehensive testing, with the train set to arrive from China on January 20. The project involves 216 coaches from CRRC Ninzhang Puzhen, featuring CCTV cameras for passenger safety.

A dedicated team of BMRCL officials recently embarked on a trip to China to oversee the comprehensive testing of the driverless train, which commenced its journey from China on January 20. Upon reaching Bengaluru, the train is scheduled for trial movements over three months, marking a crucial phase in ensuring its seamless integration into the city's metro network.



The project involves the procurement of a total of 216 coaches from CRRC Ninzhang Puzhen, with China contributing two original model trains and the remaining coaches being manufactured by its subsidiary, Titagarh Rail Factory in Kolkata. The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of the metro system, addressing the growing needs of Bengaluru's expanding population.



One of the standout features of the driverless metro train is its cutting-edge design, managed by a sophisticated command and control room. Operating at an impressive speed of 80 km per hour, the train boasts the capability to navigate the tracks without a human driver. The inclusion of CCTV cameras in the coaches adds an extra layer of security, ensuring the safety of passengers during their commute.

Despite its imminent arrival in February, BMRCL officials suggest that the yellow line may not open to the public until September. Initially, there may be a transitional phase where human drivers operate the train for two years before the full implementation of the driverless system.