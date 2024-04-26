King Charles’ funeral plans 'being regularly updated' after cancer diagnosis: Report

Amid the deteriorating health condition of the United Kingdom's monarch King Charles, media reports are now suggesting that the officials of Buckingham Palace are regularly updating plans for his funeral.

King Charles III's funeral plans are being reportedly updated since being diagnosed with cancer last month King Charles III's aides are constantly looking over copies detailing his official funeral plans known as "Operation Menai Bridge".

Operation Menai Bridge, a meticulously crafted plan encompassing several hundred pages, has been dusted off and is being actively updated to ensure a seamless transition when the time comes. The logistics of the UK King's funeral are modeled around Operation Menai Bridge, which takes its name from the suspension bridge that links Anglesey to the Welsh mainland.

Military officials involved in the planning process emphasised that the updates to Operation Menai Bridge are standard procedure and should not be interpreted as a sign of imminent events.

Drawing from the success of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral arrangements, the plan is meticulously crafted to ensure every aspect is accounted for, from ceremonial proceedings to security measures. The several-hundred-page document was created the day after Queen Elizabeth was buried on September 8, 2022.

The 75-year-old monarch has retreated from public view since his cancer diagnosis in February. Last month, he was seen shaking hands and chatting with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle.

The monarch has persisted in carrying out his official responsibilities, which include meeting with the prime minister and going over official documents. However, it was thought that his presence at a customary royal function such as the Easter service marked the start of a carefully orchestrated comeback to the public eye.

When he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles faced the daunting task of demonstrating that the 1,000-year-old monarchy remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe.

