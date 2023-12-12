Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    21 technical staff members from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) secured visas for Bengaluru Metro's inaugural driverless train's deployment, delayed despite efforts. The train, en route from Chennai Port to Hebbagodi depot, is vital for RV Road-Bommasandra Line's trial run, with Chinese experts pivotal for its assembly and completion. Approximately 93% of Reach-5's construction is done.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    After the successful issuance of visas to 21 technical staff members from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), including engineers, technicians, and locomotive pilots, preparations are underway to ship Bengaluru Metro's inaugural driverless train to India on December 15, according to a report published by Indian Express.

    Anticipated to arrive at Chennai Port, the train is slated to reach Bengaluru's Hebbagodi depot via road transport ahead of Makara Sankranti (January 15), as per a senior BMRCL official. Initially set for deployment by November 20, the train's launch faced delays despite efforts made by a BMRCL team during their visit to China to expedite the process, stated the report. 

    Bengaluru metro’s TBM Tunga completes 90% tunnelling work at KG Halli station; check details

    Out of a total of 65 Chinese technical staff awaiting work visas for BMRCL in India, 21 individuals obtained visas recently. These professionals are key for testing and managing the initial train's operations, while the majority will aid in the production of future trains at Titagarh Wagons in West Bengal, informed an official.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition

    To commence the trial run for the RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Yellow Line, Reach-5) via Electronic City, the decision to dispatch the first batch of technical staff alongside the train was made, postponing the arrival of the remaining personnel, stated the report. 

    Chinese expertise is crucial for completing the shells of two additional trains that have arrived at Titagarh. These experts are also required for the assembly of 32 new trains scheduled for manufacturing in the same location. Regarding the progress of Reach-5, approximately 93% of the line stands completed, according to a source closely associated with the project.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
