Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

Crispy fried fish marinated in spices, a delectable seafood street food choice in Kochi.
Soft pancake with creamy stew, a delightful street food option in Kochi.
Flaky flatbread paired with spicy beef curry, a beloved street food combo in Kochi.
Layered flatbread served with spicy egg roast, a flavorful street food dish in Kochi.
Crispy fried chicken marinated in aromatic spices, a popular street food snack in Kochi.
Sweet and crispy banana fritters, a classic tea-time treat found at Kochi's street food stalls.
A variety of local snacks and delicacies served at roadside stalls, offering a taste of Kerala's diverse cuisine in Kochi.