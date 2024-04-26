Lifestyle

Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala Fish Fry

Crispy fried fish marinated in spices, a delectable seafood street food choice in Kochi.

Image credits: stockphoto

Appam with Stew

Soft pancake with creamy stew, a delightful street food option in Kochi.

Image credits: Instagram

Kerala Porotta with Beef Curry

Flaky flatbread paired with spicy beef curry, a beloved street food combo in Kochi.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kerala Parotta with Egg Roast

Layered flatbread served with spicy egg roast, a flavorful street food dish in Kochi.

Image credits: Freepik

Kozhi Porichathu (Fried Chicken)

Crispy fried chicken marinated in aromatic spices, a popular street food snack in Kochi.

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala Banana Fritters (Pazham Pori)

Sweet and crispy banana fritters, a classic tea-time treat found at Kochi's street food stalls.

Image credits: Freepik

Thattukada Specials

A variety of local snacks and delicacies served at roadside stalls, offering a taste of Kerala's diverse cuisine in Kochi.

Image credits: Freepik
