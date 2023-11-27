Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why PG owners in Bengaluru are resisting BBMP's new regulations

    BBMP aims to regulate over 20,000 unaccounted paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru, citing concerns about unchecked proliferation impacting neighborhoods. PG Owners Association contests, stating licenses for 20,000 PGs exist, highlighting their role in providing affordable housing. BBMP emphasizes financial discrepancies, misuse of residential spaces, and revenue loss due to unregulated PGs, advocating for necessary regulation.

    Why PG owners in Bengaluru are resisting BBMP's new regulations vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a stance to regulate paying guests (PGs) under its jurisdiction, revealing a discrepancy in the number of PGs currently unaccounted for in the city. Sources from BBMP estimated around 20,000 PGs operating within Bengaluru, with ongoing efforts to count additional establishments.

    These PG accommodations are swiftly emerging in proximity to colleges, hospitals, IT hubs, malls, and work areas, often without securing necessary permissions from any relevant authority, including the BBMP. Concerns have been raised about the unchecked proliferation of PGs within residential areas, impacting neighbours adversely and even witnessing some residential buildings converting into commercial spaces under the guise of PG accommodations.

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns

    Contradicting these concerns, Arun Kumar, President of the PG Owners Association, contests the BBMP's move. Kumar asserts that they have obtained trade licenses for approximately 20,000 PGs accommodating nearly 17 lakh professionals and students. He emphasizes the pivotal role played by these PGs in offering affordable housing and sustenance in a city where rents are escalating.

    Despite this, BBMP has expressed concerns over the unregulated nature of these PGs, pointing out discrepancies in fee collections, the absence of financial transparency in many PG establishments, and the misuse of residential buildings for commercial purposes without proper declarations.

    PG and hostels in Bengaluru will get costlier; Here's why

    Notably, many of these PGs target students from other states and often exceed their prescribed capacities by accommodating additional employees and students. Moreover, some PGs benefit from lower utility rates by not declaring themselves as commercial establishments, which BBMP views as detrimental to government revenue.

    BBMP has highlighted that the lack of regulation not only affects government revenue but also impacts the local neighbourhood adversely. They argue that the implementation of regulations will not only benefit the government but also ensure the well-being of residents and the community in general.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy vkp

    G Parameshwar visits Tumkur hospital: Emphasizes need to address unpaid debts post family tragedy

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka vkp

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

    cricket How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained osf

    How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES] ATG

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES]

    Shah Rukh Khan graces 26/11 attacks tribute to honor the martyrs at Gateway of India SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan graces 26/11 attacks tribute to honor the martyrs at Gateway of India

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon