Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns

    BBMP aims to regulate over 20,000 PG accommodations in Bengaluru due to grievances of commercialization and lack of oversight. Concerns include overcrowding, high rents, unhygienic conditions, and encroachment. The proposed regulations aim to ensure safety, health standards, and controlled occupancy while acknowledging PGs' role in providing affordable housing.

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    The number of Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru has surged past 20,000, prompting the Big Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) to establish regulations for their operation. In response to grievances filed by numerous housing welfare groups and civic bodies, BBMP authorities have taken the initiative to formulate guidelines. 

    Concerns have been raised regarding the transformation of these PGs into commercial complexes. Until now, there has been an absence of regulations governing these accommodations, leaving them unregulated by any government agency. As a result, several PGs have been converted into commercial spaces, primarily housing students and young working professionals.

    PG and hostels in Bengaluru will get costlier; Here's why

    However, there are reports of several PGs in Bengaluru running the business without registering themselves. An official from BBMP, speaking to a news daily highlighted issues such as overcrowding in certain PGs and the exorbitant rents being charged to residents. 

    BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath acknowledged the lack of existing guidelines to oversee PGs and stated the organization's intent to introduce regulations. These rules would encompass restrictions on the number of individuals permitted in each room, the provision of essential facilities, including washrooms and toilets, and ensuring safety and health standards.

    Complaints lodged with the BBMP have cited instances of encroachment and unhygienic conditions in certain PG accommodations. Residents reported foul odours emanating from neighbouring PGs, attributing them to unsanitary shared toilets.

    'Nanu Nandini' song showcases lives of girls in Bengaluru PG, goes viral with over 13M views | WATCH

    The Bengaluru PG Owners Association revealed that the city hosts over 20,000 PGs, catering to more than 17 lakh professionals and students. Association president Arun Kumar highlighted the ongoing oversight by various agencies in monitoring PG operations. He emphasized the pivotal role of PGs in providing affordable accommodation for working professionals and students amidst soaring rents in Bengaluru.

    Additionally, concerns were raised about PGs situated in the city's outskirts operating from unaccounted buildings. Some PGs reportedly pay residential utility rates for water and electricity consumption without officially declaring themselves as commercial entities, according to a BBMP official.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa's son, Ranganath vkp

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa’s son, Ranganath

    Supreme Court directs Mantri developers to offer delayed house possessions in Bengaluru vkp

    Supreme Court directs Mantri developers to offer delayed house possessions in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains ATG

    Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains

    Himachal Flood: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says key report

    Himachal Floods: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says probe report

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon