Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Calls for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) intensify in Bengaluru's metro stations after distressing incidents. Advocates emphasize the need for immediate installation, citing safety concerns and recent suicides. While tenders for 12 stations have been invited, only one station in Karnataka has PSDs. The push for enhanced safety measures grows amid increased incidents of unauthorized track access.

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    With the recent series of distressing incidents involving suicide attempts and passengers venturing onto railway lines, the clamour for installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at Bengaluru's metro stations has resurfaced, igniting discussions about safety enhancements within the metro premises.

    The proposed PSDs aim to create a barrier between the railway track and the station platform. These doors would automatically open as the train arrives, acting as a safeguard against accidents and unauthorized access to the tracks. However, despite the potential safety benefits, none of the metro stations have implemented PSDs so far. Currently, security personnel are stationed to monitor passengers' adherence to safety limits along the yellow line on platforms.

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    Advocates for enhanced safety measures argue that the installation of PSDs should have been a priority in all metro stations. Recent incidents of suicide attempts have sparked concerns that such occurrences might become a triggering factor for others. As a result, there's a pressing call for immediate action from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address these safety gaps.

    Unlike Bengaluru, PSDs have been successfully deployed in several metro stations in Delhi and Chennai. However, in Karnataka, only one station along the Hubli-Dharwad BRTS has implemented this safety measure. The installation of PSDs has been a pressing concern as nearly 7 lakh commuters travel through these metro stations daily. Major stations like Majestic, Indiranagar, MG Road, Vijayanagar, and Baiyappanahalli witness substantial footfall, with an average of thousands of passengers commuting through them.

    Miraculous rescue: BMRCL staff thwart suicide attempt at Bengaluru Metro Station

    The urgency for enhanced security measures amplifies as incidents involving passengers accessing the tracks have escalated. Recently, there have been multiple instances of individuals stepping onto the tracks, despite the presence of security personnel. These incidents include a young man attempting suicide and others retrieving fallen belongings from the track. 

    Last year, BMRCL invited tenders for the implementation of a PSD system at 12 stations, including the Next Airport Line (Blue) 2, 2A, 2B, and Gottigere-Nagwara (Pink) lines. It is expected that metro train operations will commence on this route by 2025-2026. The estimated cost for this implementation is approximately ₹10 crore. Additionally, BMRCL officials have confirmed plans to implement this security system at the Konappana Agrahara metro station which is being developed in partnership with Infosys.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern vkp

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India's first GPS-based toll system vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours vkp

    Bengaluru CCB Police detain 44 women, 34 men in raid on suspected prostitution at massage parlours

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern vkp

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    Pro Kabaddi League: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team; video goes viral RBA

    Pro Kabaddi League: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team; video goes viral

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day AJR

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon