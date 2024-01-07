Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

Calls for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) intensify in Bengaluru's metro stations after distressing incidents. Advocates emphasize the need for immediate installation, citing safety concerns and recent suicides. While tenders for 12 stations have been invited, only one station in Karnataka has PSDs. The push for enhanced safety measures grows amid increased incidents of unauthorized track access.

With the recent series of distressing incidents involving suicide attempts and passengers venturing onto railway lines, the clamour for installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at Bengaluru's metro stations has resurfaced, igniting discussions about safety enhancements within the metro premises.

The proposed PSDs aim to create a barrier between the railway track and the station platform. These doors would automatically open as the train arrives, acting as a safeguard against accidents and unauthorized access to the tracks. However, despite the potential safety benefits, none of the metro stations have implemented PSDs so far. Currently, security personnel are stationed to monitor passengers' adherence to safety limits along the yellow line on platforms.



Advocates for enhanced safety measures argue that the installation of PSDs should have been a priority in all metro stations. Recent incidents of suicide attempts have sparked concerns that such occurrences might become a triggering factor for others. As a result, there's a pressing call for immediate action from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address these safety gaps.

Unlike Bengaluru, PSDs have been successfully deployed in several metro stations in Delhi and Chennai. However, in Karnataka, only one station along the Hubli-Dharwad BRTS has implemented this safety measure. The installation of PSDs has been a pressing concern as nearly 7 lakh commuters travel through these metro stations daily. Major stations like Majestic, Indiranagar, MG Road, Vijayanagar, and Baiyappanahalli witness substantial footfall, with an average of thousands of passengers commuting through them.



The urgency for enhanced security measures amplifies as incidents involving passengers accessing the tracks have escalated. Recently, there have been multiple instances of individuals stepping onto the tracks, despite the presence of security personnel. These incidents include a young man attempting suicide and others retrieving fallen belongings from the track.

Last year, BMRCL invited tenders for the implementation of a PSD system at 12 stations, including the Next Airport Line (Blue) 2, 2A, 2B, and Gottigere-Nagwara (Pink) lines. It is expected that metro train operations will commence on this route by 2025-2026. The estimated cost for this implementation is approximately ₹10 crore. Additionally, BMRCL officials have confirmed plans to implement this security system at the Konappana Agrahara metro station which is being developed in partnership with Infosys.