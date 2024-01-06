Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Miraculous rescue: BMRCL staff thwart suicide attempt at Bengaluru Metro Station

    A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Saron from Kerala, attempted suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming metro train at Jalahalli metro station on the green line in Bengaluru, but a potentially tragic event was averted. The quick response and timely intervention by BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) staff prevented a disaster, ensuring the young man's rescue and subsequent admission to Sanjeevini Hospital.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    The incident unfolded on Friday night around 7:12 p.m. The young man, standing precariously at the end of the station platform, made a desperate attempt to end his life by jumping in front of the metro train. Despite the pilot applying emergency brakes, the man suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment. 

    The alert BMRCL staff, displaying a keen sense of timing and decisive action, intervened promptly, rescuing the individual from the tracks. After the rescue, metro personnel swiftly transported the 23-year-old to Sanjeevini Hospital for medical attention. 
    Also Read: 15-minute pause in Bengaluru metro service after passenger jumps tracks for phone

    The incident led to a temporary disruption in metro services, with the movement of four trains halted at the station. During this period, the authorities safely evacuated passengers, while Green Line trains operated only between Yeswanthpur and Silk Institute metro stations. The temporary suspension of services was a necessary precaution to manage the situation and ensure the safety of commuters. BMRCL confirmed the full resumption of operations on the green line at 8 p.m.

    This is the second metro incident of the week. Earlier, on January 1st, a woman jumped onto the metro railway track at Indiranagar metro station to retrieve her fallen phone. However, the metro staff promptly halted the purple line for 15 minutes.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
