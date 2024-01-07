Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    A cat sighting on the JP Nagar metro track in Bengaluru sparked concern over safety protocols. Passengers raised alarms, but metro staff continued operations, drawing criticism for risking the cat's safety. Netizens expressed outrage on Twitter, questioning how the cat accessed the track. The incident adds to a series of safety-related events at the metro, fueling concerns.

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    A startling incident unfolded at the JP Nagar metro track in Bengaluru, leaving passengers in shock as they witnessed a cat darting across the tracks, prompting worries and raising questions about safety measures within the metro premises.

    The unexpected appearance of the cat on the track drew immediate attention from startled commuters, who promptly alerted the metro staff. Despite being notified, the response from the staff came under scrutiny as they decided to proceed with the train's operation, risking the safety of the cat amid the high-voltage power lines. This decision triggered outrage among netizens, who took to Twitter to voice their concerns over what they perceived as a negligent attitude on the part of the metro staff.

    15-minute pause in Bengaluru metro service after passenger jumps tracks for phone

    Questions arose regarding how the feline managed to access the metro track, with speculations pondering whether it entered through the main entrance or was inadvertently carried by a passenger.  This incident follows a series of alarming events on the metro premises, including a woman risking her safety to retrieve a fallen mobile phone and a suicide attempt by a youth. 

