Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24

    In Bengaluru, private schools are raising tuition fees by 20 to 30 per cent for the 2024-25 academic year, impacting parents across various curriculums. Increases affect all school types, with fees ranging from ₹25,000 to over ₹1 lakh. Schools are also reducing payment flexibility and charging extra for transportation, adding to the financial burden on families.

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 20, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Bengaluru parents are scuffling with financial strain as private schools across the city have announced a significant tuition fee hike of 20 to 30 per cent for the 2024-25 academic year. This steep increase in fees has become a yearly challenge, placing a substantial burden on families striving to manage their household budgets.

    Parents have noted that this fee hike is not restricted to any one type of curriculum but is being implemented across various boards including CBSE, ICSE, and state boards. Traditionally, schools have offered the flexibility to pay fees in up to four instalments, with exceptions allowing even more. However, the current trend shows a shift, with most schools now requiring fees to be paid in no more than two instalments.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach

    An extensive survey of schools in areas like Rajajinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Goraguntepalya, and Bagalagunte confirms these changes, with increases ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 in what are termed budget schools. More established institutions have pushed their fees from ₹50,000 to as much as ₹65,000. The most prestigious schools in the city have escalated fees from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh, encompassing tuition, sports, extracurricular activities, and costs for textbooks and uniforms.

    In addition to these hikes, schools are imposing a separate charge of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 for transportation, impacting those who do not live in proximity to the school.

    The demand to pay the entire fee in one or two instalments has placed further pressure on parents, who report that school management is using coercive tactics such as threatening to issue transfer certificates to students whose parents question the new fee structures.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    Despite the outcry, the governing bodies of these schools have not provided a satisfactory justification for such drastic increases, which far exceed the usual annual adjustment for inflation typically between 10 to 15 per cent. While some school administrators claim that the hikes are necessary to maintain the quality of education and facilities, the majority of parents remain unconvinced and burdened by these demands.

    Nevertheless, amidst these overwhelming fee increases, some schools are making an effort to consider the economic diversity of their student body, focusing on service over profit and aiming to aid financially disadvantaged families.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate

    Bengaluru: CCB police bust rave party in Electronic City farm house, seize Cocaine and MDMA vkp

    CCB police bust rave party at Electronic City farmhouse, detain 5 including organiser; seize Cocaine, MDMA

    Dakshina Kannada sees substantial growth in Beer sales with 25 lakh boxes, surpassing IML during 2023-24 vkp

    Dakshina Kannada sees substantial growth in Beer sales with 25 lakh boxes, surpassing IML during 2023-24

    Recent Stories

    5 key tips to make your Apple iPad's battery last longer gcw

    5 key tips to make your iPad's battery last longer

    Tennis Happy Birthday Karen Khachanov: 10 quotes by the Russian tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Karen Khachanov: 10 quotes by the Russian tennis star

    Israel Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories snt

    Israel-Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories

    Video Punish those who don't vote says Paresh Rawal, as he flaunts his inked fingers RBA

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Punish those who don't vote' says Paresh Rawal, flaunts his inked fingers (WATCH)

    Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network anr

    Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon