Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru woman dies after cable snaps at Ramanagara resort

    A zip line accident at Jungle Trials A Resort in Karnataka resulted in the death of Ranjini (35) and injuries to her companion. Relatives accuse the resort of negligence, citing a lack of maintenance and safety checks. The Harohalli police are investigating, and Ranjini’s body was returned to her family after a post-mortem.

    Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru woman dies after cable snaps at Ramanagara resort vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 20, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    A woman lost her life and a man was injured after a zip line cable snapped at Jungle Trials A Resort near Bettahalli in Harohalli taluk of Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

    Ranjini (35), a resident of Attibele in Bengaluru rural district, was enjoying a holiday with 18 others at the resort when the accident occurred. The zip line cable broke while Ranjini and her companion were in mid-air, leading to her fatal fall and injuring her companion. The injured man has since been treated at a local hospital.

    Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari: 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi

    Relatives of Ranjini have accused the resort staff of negligence, claiming that the accident could have been avoided with proper maintenance and safety checks. Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Ranjini's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and has been handed over to her family.

    The Harohalli police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident. The resort's management has yet to release a statement regarding the allegations and the tragic event.

    4-year-old child dies at Belagavi, stepmother under suspicion

    A 4-year-old child’s sudden death near the APMC yard in Belagavi city has raised serious suspicions, with allegations pointing towards the stepmother. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

    The young girl, who was reportedly healthy, fell severely ill while playing outside her house. She was rushed to Belagavi Beams Hospital for treatment but tragically passed away en route. The news of her death devastated her grandparents, who arrived at the hospital only to be met with the heartbreaking reality of their granddaughter's passing.

    Iran President Raisi's likely last moments captured in video before helicopter crash (WATCH)

    The child's grandmother has accused the stepmother of foul play, claiming she killed the child. The child's father, Rayanna Navi, a CRPF soldier, is no stranger to tragedy. His first wife, the child's biological mother, was molested and murdered in 2021.

    Despite the grandmother’s serious accusations, the police were hesitant to register the case immediately, choosing to wait for the child's father to arrive before proceeding. The incident is currently under the jurisdiction of the Belgaum APMC Police Station, where further investigations are expected to take place.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 55-year-old Andhra man arrested at Kempegowda airport for illegal smuggling of SIM cards vkp

    Bengaluru: 55-year-old Andhra man arrested at Kempegowda airport for illegal smuggling of SIM cards

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case vkp

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case at Holenarasipur

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24 vkp

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    Recent Stories

    Heatwave in India: 7 Indian summer drinks to keep yourself hydrated gcw eai

    Heatwave in India: 7 Indian summer drinks to keep yourself hydrated

    Heatwave in India: Schools across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab announce early summer vacations check details gcw

    Heatwave in India: Schools across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab announce early summer vacations

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump, Ranveer Singh carefully takes her to vote RKK

    Ranveer Singh carefully takes pregnant Deepika Padukone to vote

    Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash: Will Iran president's death impact oil prices? AJR

    Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash: Will Iran president's death impact oil prices?

    Gujarat ATS arrests 4 ISIS terrorists who are Sri Lankan nationals at Ahmedabad airport gcw

    Gujarat ATS arrests 4 ISIS terrorists, who are Sri Lankan nationals, at Ahmedabad airport

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon