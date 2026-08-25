A Bengaluru court has blocked the publication and broadcast of any false and defamatory news about actor Yash's new film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. This order was issued after the film's producer, KVN Productions, sought protection.

Court Restrains Defamatory News Against 'Toxic'

The 36th CCH Court in Bengaluru has restrained the publication and broadcast of false and defamatory news against actor Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The order comes a day ahead of the film's worldwide release.

Earlier, KVN Productions had approached the Sessions Court seeking protection against the publication of false and damaging content about the film. After hearing the petition, the court issued an order restraining such publication and broadcast.

About 'Toxic': A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Toxic' was released earlier this month. The film follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) The film also focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. The trailer features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 26. (ANI)