A 16-year-old student died after suffering an electric shock while playing with friends inside a government primary school campus in Borappanahatti village of Karnataka's Tumakuru district. Villagers claimed they had repeatedly warned officials about a damaged electricity line but no action was taken. Police have registered a negligence case.

A tragic incident in Karnataka's Tumakuru district claimed the life of a 16-year-old student on Friday evening after he allegedly suffered an electric shock while playing with his friends on a government school campus. The victim was identified as Puneeth, son of Ravikumar, a first-year Pre-University (PU) student studying at the Government Pre-University College in Urukere. His sudden death has left his family and the entire village in shock.

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Incident happened at village school

According to preliminary information, the incident reportedly took place at around 5.30 pm inside the Government Lower Primary School premises in Borappanahatti village of Koratagere taluk.

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Puneeth had gone to the school ground with his friends to play a traditional spinning top game. During the game, he allegedly came into contact with an electrified section of the school premises and received a severe electric shock. He collapsed immediately after the incident.

Family members and local residents quickly rushed him to a hospital in Tumakuru. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Damaged power line suspected

Early findings suggest that recent rainfall may have damaged the electricity line supplying power to the school. Investigators suspect that the damaged line caused electricity to leak into an exposed area, creating a dangerous situation without anyone noticing in time.

Officials are examining the exact source of the current leak as part of the ongoing investigation.

Villagers allege repeated warnings were ignored

The incident triggered anger among villagers and Puneeth's family. They alleged that they had informed both school authorities and Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) officials several times about the damaged power line and the risk it posed to children visiting the campus.

According to the villagers, no repairs were carried out despite repeated complaints. They accused the authorities of negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Residents have also sought fair compensation for Puneeth's family and called for an immediate inspection of electrical installations in government schools to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

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Police begin investigation

Based on a complaint, the Koratagere Police have registered a case against the concerned KEB officials under provisions related to causing death by negligence.

Police have started an investigation to determine whether lapses in maintaining the electricity infrastructure led to the teenager's death. Officials are expected to examine the condition of the damaged power line and whether prior complaints had been officially recorded.

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