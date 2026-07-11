Bengaluru’s Goraguntepalya signal may soon see major traffic relief as BDA plans a 4.4 km 6-lane tunnel road from Tumkur Road to BEL Junction. The underground corridor aims to reduce congestion, provide signal-free travel and improve connectivity in North Bengaluru.

In a major relief for Bengaluru commuters, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has initiated plans for a massive 6-lane tunnel road aimed at reducing congestion at one of the city’s busiest junctions. The ambitious underground corridor is expected to provide faster connectivity for lakhs of commuters travelling through Tumkur Road and towards various parts of Karnataka.

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The project, which has been in demand for several years, is set to transform traffic movement in North Bengaluru by offering a signal-free route through the congested stretch.

Who Will Benefit From the Tunnel Road Project?

The proposed tunnel road will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling via Tumkur Road. People heading towards Mangaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka are expected to experience smoother and faster travel once the project is completed.

The underground route is aimed at easing pressure on existing roads and reducing travel delays caused by heavy traffic at the Goraguntepalya junction.

What Is the Exact Route Of the Tunnel?

According to the blueprint prepared by the BDA, the proposed tunnel will be around 4.4 kilometres long. It will begin near Dr Rajkumar Samadhi, close to West of Chord Road, and end at the BEL Junction.

The project will feature a full-fledged 6-lane underground road and will be constructed using advanced Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology.

Special Loop System To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

The tunnel project will not be limited to a direct underground road. The plan also includes a special loop system to help vehicles change directions without stopping at traffic signals.

The proposed connectivity includes:

Tumkur Road to BEL Junction: A direct underground connection for faster movement.

A direct underground connection for faster movement. Dr Rajkumar Samadhi to Tumkur Road: A loop road system to help vehicles merge and move smoothly without signal delays.

BDA Invites Tenders For DPR Preparation

The BDA has already invited tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious tunnel road project. Once the DPR is completed, officials will submit it to the state government for approval before beginning construction work.

Tunnel Road Expected To Transform North Bengaluru Traffic

Currently, commuters face long waiting times of around 20 to 30 minutes at the Goraguntepalya signal, especially during peak hours. Getting onto the Peenya flyover or merging with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) often adds to the daily traffic woes.

Once completed, the tunnel road is expected to significantly reduce congestion and allow vehicles to cross the busy junction with minimal delays. The project could become a major milestone in improving Bengaluru’s transport infrastructure, particularly in North Bengaluru.