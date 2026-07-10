A district court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has awarded the death penalty to Viraj alias Jitendra Pathak for the murder of 18-month-old Aarav, calling it one of the rarest of rare cases. The verdict came just 40 days after the crime, making it one of the fastest murder trials in recent times in the state.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | The Firozabad District and Sessions Court awarded the death sentence to a man convicted of brutally murdering an 18-month-old toddler. The landmark verdict was delivered by District Judge Dr Babbu Sarang within a record-breaking 40 days of the incident… pic.twitter.com/0O37zwPgUW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2026

The case shocked the country after CCTV footage showed the accused repeatedly throwing the toddler onto the road, leading to the child's death.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

फिरोजाबाद में एकतरफा प्यार में पागल जितेंद्र पाठक ने डेढ़ वर्षीय मासूम की सड़क पर पटक पटक कर हत्या की थी...



विराज उर्फ जितेंद्र पाठक को जिला जज ने सुनाई फांसी की सजा... pic.twitter.com/uHBBfI1rA9 — Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) July 10, 2026

कुछ दिन पहले फिरोजाबाद में जितेंद्र पाठक नाम के एक शख्स ने एक औरत के एकतरफा प्यार में उसके डेढ़ साल के मासूम बच्चे को जमीन पर पटक पटक मार डाला था..



उसी मामले में आज फिरोजाबाद कोर्ट ने उस हैवान को फांसी की सजा सुनाई है। pic.twitter.com/COTQxpBEaR — मनीष यादव रायबरेली (@YadavManish1001) July 10, 2026

The incident took place on May 30 in Shikohabad's Yadav Colony.

Australian Woman's Chilling Italy Kidnapping Escape Story Shocks Travellers (WATCH)

According to the prosecution, Aarav was living with his mother, Rati Sharma, at her maternal home after she left her husband's house because of domestic disputes.

Viraj, who was related to Rati through extended family, had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him. Rati repeatedly refused, telling him that she was already married and had a young son.

Police said the accused later used the child to take revenge.

On the day of the incident, Viraj allegedly took Aarav with him on the pretext of buying him chocolates. Investigators said he waited until they reached a quiet lane before repeatedly throwing the child onto the road, causing fatal head injuries.

After the attack, he allegedly carried the injured child back near the house and fled.