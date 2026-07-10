- Home
- India
- Man Brutally Killed 1-Year-Old to Punish Mother for Refusing Marriage. UP Court Awards Him Death Penalty
Man Brutally Killed 1-Year-Old to Punish Mother for Refusing Marriage. UP Court Awards Him Death Penalty
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has sentenced Viraj alias Jitendra Pathak to death for the brutal murder of 18-month-old Aarav. The accused allegedly killed the child after his one-sided marriage proposal to the boy's mother was rejected.
UP child's brutal murder: Man gets death penalty
A district court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has awarded the death penalty to Viraj alias Jitendra Pathak for the murder of 18-month-old Aarav, calling it one of the rarest of rare cases. The verdict came just 40 days after the crime, making it one of the fastest murder trials in recent times in the state.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | The Firozabad District and Sessions Court awarded the death sentence to a man convicted of brutally murdering an 18-month-old toddler. The landmark verdict was delivered by District Judge Dr Babbu Sarang within a record-breaking 40 days of the incident… pic.twitter.com/0O37zwPgUW
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2026
The case shocked the country after CCTV footage showed the accused repeatedly throwing the toddler onto the road, leading to the child's death.
Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.
फिरोजाबाद में एकतरफा प्यार में पागल जितेंद्र पाठक ने डेढ़ वर्षीय मासूम की सड़क पर पटक पटक कर हत्या की थी...
विराज उर्फ जितेंद्र पाठक को जिला जज ने सुनाई फांसी की सजा... pic.twitter.com/uHBBfI1rA9
— Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) July 10, 2026
कुछ दिन पहले फिरोजाबाद में जितेंद्र पाठक नाम के एक शख्स ने एक औरत के एकतरफा प्यार में उसके डेढ़ साल के मासूम बच्चे को जमीन पर पटक पटक मार डाला था..
उसी मामले में आज फिरोजाबाद कोर्ट ने उस हैवान को फांसी की सजा सुनाई है। pic.twitter.com/COTQxpBEaR
— मनीष यादव रायबरेली (@YadavManish1001) July 10, 2026
The incident took place on May 30 in Shikohabad's Yadav Colony.
Australian Woman's Chilling Italy Kidnapping Escape Story Shocks Travellers (WATCH)
According to the prosecution, Aarav was living with his mother, Rati Sharma, at her maternal home after she left her husband's house because of domestic disputes.
Viraj, who was related to Rati through extended family, had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him. Rati repeatedly refused, telling him that she was already married and had a young son.
Police said the accused later used the child to take revenge.
On the day of the incident, Viraj allegedly took Aarav with him on the pretext of buying him chocolates. Investigators said he waited until they reached a quiet lane before repeatedly throwing the child onto the road, causing fatal head injuries.
After the attack, he allegedly carried the injured child back near the house and fled.
How was the accused caught?
When Aarav's family rushed him to hospital, doctors declared him dead.
Police examined CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene. The footage allegedly showed Viraj carrying out the attack, becoming one of the strongest pieces of evidence in the case.
The accused was later arrested after a police encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries to both legs.
Man Crushed to Death by Bus at Vijayawada bus station as CCTV captures tragedy
Why did the court award the death penalty?
The prosecution argued that the murder was carefully planned and carried out against a completely defenceless child to settle a personal grudge with the victim's mother.
The defence claimed the accused was mentally unstable at the time of the incident. However, the court rejected that argument after examining the evidence.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Government lawyer Rajeev Priyadarshi said CCTV footage, witness statements and scientific evidence clearly established the accused's guilt. During court proceedings, the CCTV footage was played, and the accused reportedly slapped himself while watching it.
The court eventually convicted Viraj and sentenced him to death.
How was the case completed so quickly?
The investigation moved at an unusually fast pace. Police filed the charge sheet within six days of the murder. According to the prosecution, 13 witnesses were examined during the trial, and the court delivered its verdict in around 40 days.
#फ़िरोज़ाबाद
♦थाना शिकोहाबाद के अंतर्गत डेढ़ वर्षीय मासूम की सड़क पर पटक पटक कर हत्या मामले में आरोपी विराज को फांसी की सजा
♦इंस्पेक्टर शिकोहाबाद अनुज राणा की पैरवी के चलते 6 दिन में चार्जशीट दाखिल, 39 दिन में दोषसिद्धि
♦शिकोहाबाद में 30 मई को बेरहमी से बच्चे को जमीन पर… pic.twitter.com/BRVyyxjWk4
— Knews (@Knewsindia) July 10, 2026
ऐसे हैवान को फांसी की सजा अदालत ने 3 महीने में सुनाया है।
इसका नाम जितेंद्र पाठक है इसने 30 मई को एक डेढ़ साल के बच्चे को जमीन पर 8 बार पटका और उसकी हत्या कर दी क्यों कि यह उस बच्चे की मां से एकतरफा प्यार करता था।
बिना विलंब के इसे फांसी पर लटकाया जाय। pic.twitter.com/GDHThLJPSu
— I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) July 10, 2026
Child Falls From Moving School Van in Bhilai After Rear Gate Opens, CCTV Captures Incident
Officials said the quick investigation and coordinated work between the police and prosecution helped ensure the case was decided without unnecessary delays.
What did Aarav's mother say?
Before the sentencing, Aarav's mother, Rati Sharma, said the man who brutally killed her son deserved the harshest punishment.
She said her son was innocent and that she wanted justice which would send a strong message to society.
The verdict has been welcomed by the victim's family, while the case has once again highlighted how CCTV evidence and swift investigation can play a decisive role in securing justice in serious criminal cases.
(With agency inputs)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.