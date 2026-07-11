A 53-year-old woman from Chowdapur village in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district died after being bitten by two cobras while collecting maize leaves for cattle. The snakes were hiding in a fodder stack and attacked her. She was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

In a tragic incident reported from Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district, a 53-year-old woman lost her life after being bitten by two cobras while collecting maize leaves to feed her cattle. The snakes, which were hiding inside a stack of fodder, attacked her one after the other, leaving her critically injured. Despite being rushed to hospital, she could not be saved.

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The deceased has been identified as K Obamma, a resident of Chowdapur village in Kudligi taluk.

Cobras Were Hiding In The Fodder

The incident occurred when Obamma was removing maize leaves from a fodder stack to feed her cattle. Unaware that two cobras were hiding inside the pile, she reached into the stack and was bitten on her right upper arm by both snakes in quick succession.

She fell seriously ill immediately after the snake bites. Villagers rushed her to the Government Hospital in Kudligi on a motorcycle. However, despite medical efforts, doctors could not save her and declared her dead.

Following the incident, angry villagers searched for the pair of cobras and killed them.

MLA Dr N.T. Srinivas Offers Condolences

After learning about the incident, MLA Dr N.T. Srinivas visited Obamma’s residence and offered condolences to her bereaved family. Former Chowdapur Gram Panchayat member Mallikarjuna and several villagers were also present during the visit.