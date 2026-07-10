A video allegedly filmed inside a Delhi DTC bus has gone viral, with social media users claiming it shows a bus driver behaving inappropriately towards a woman passenger. The clip has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over women's safety on public transport.

A video allegedly recorded inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from users and reigniting concerns about women's safety on public transport. The incident has not been officially verified by authorities, and it remains unclear when exactly the video was recorded. The clip appears to show a woman standing near the driver's seat inside a DTC bus.

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In the video, the driver is allegedly seen trying to touch the woman inappropriately while she stands close to the exit door of the bus, which is near his seat. The incident was reportedly recorded by another passenger on a mobile phone. Within hours, the video began circulating widely across social media platforms, where many users demanded strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

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Social media users demand action

The video has drawn sharp criticism online.

Several users called the alleged behaviour "shameful" and urged authorities to register a case and take strict action against the driver if the footage is found to be genuine. Others questioned whether CCTV cameras installed in many public buses could help verify what happened.

Many people also expressed concern over the safety of women travelling on buses, saying public transport should remain a safe space for all passengers.

At the same time, some users urged authorities to conduct a fair investigation before reaching any conclusions.

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Official confirmation awaited

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Delhi Transport Corporation or Delhi Police confirming the authenticity of the viral clip or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is also not known whether the woman featured in the video has filed a complaint.

If verified, the CCTV footage from the bus and statements from those present could play an important role in establishing exactly what happened. Until then, the claims circulating on social media remain unverified.

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