Heavy monsoon rains have boosted Karnataka’s reservoir storage, with dams receiving over 50 TMC water in five days. Tungabhadra Dam alone received more than 4 TMC water in a day, improving water levels and bringing relief to farmers across the state.

Heavy monsoon rains sweeping across Karnataka over the past four to five days have brought significant relief to the state’s water situation. After a delayed start to the rainy season left several major reservoirs with low storage levels, increased rainfall has now triggered a sharp rise in inflows. In just five days, Karnataka’s reservoirs have received more than 50 TMC of water, nearly doubling the total storage compared to earlier levels.

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The sudden surge in inflows has improved water availability across several regions, offering hope to farmers and easing concerns over drinking water and irrigation requirements. Major reservoirs, including Tungabhadra, KRS, Almatti, Hemavathi and Bhadra, have witnessed a notable rise in water levels following continuous rainfall.

Tungabhadra Dam Receives Over 4 TMC Water In A Day

The Tungabhadra Dam, considered the lifeline for farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka region, received a major boost in water inflow on Friday, with more than 4 TMC of water entering the reservoir in a single day.

Over the past three days, the dam has received a total inflow of around 8 TMC this season. The inflow rate has also shown a steady increase, rising from 24,000 cusecs on July 8 to 31,456 cusecs on July 9. On July 10, the inflow surged further to 49,726 cusecs, reflecting the impact of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Water Storage In Karnataka Reservoirs Nearly Doubles

Continuous rainfall across Karnataka has transformed the state’s reservoir situation within a short period. Several dams that were witnessing low storage levels have now recorded substantial gains, with more than 50 TMC of fresh water entering reservoirs in just five days.

The improved inflows are expected to support agricultural activities, especially in drought-prone regions, while also strengthening the state’s overall water security during the monsoon season.

Current Water Levels In Major Karnataka Reservoirs

Hemavathi: 57% - 2922 - 2902.07

57% - 2922 - 2902.07 Tungabhadra: 17% - 1624.83 - 1596.66

17% - 1624.83 - 1596.66 Supa (in meters): 25% - 564 - 529.00

25% - 564 - 529.00 KRS: 29% - 124.80 - 87.50

29% - 124.80 - 87.50 Ghataprabha: 34% - 2175 - 2120.60

34% - 2175 - 2120.60 Linganamakki: 19% - 1819.12 - 1762.05

19% - 1819.12 - 1762.05 Bhadra: 44% - 2158.00 - 2118.08

44% - 2158.00 - 2118.08 Harangi: 53% - 2859 - 2843.66

53% - 2859 - 2843.66 Almatti (in meters): 46% - 519.60 - 514.27

46% - 519.60 - 514.27 Narayanapura (in meters): 59% - 492.25 - 488.74

59% - 492.25 - 488.74 Malaprabha: 31% - 2079.50 - 2053.10

The latest rise in reservoir levels marks a major turnaround for Karnataka after a slow start to the monsoon. With rainfall activity continuing across several parts of the state, officials are closely monitoring inflows and storage levels in major dams.