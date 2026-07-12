In Bengaluru, a 34-year-old cab driver allegedly murdered three family members before dying by suicide at their residence. The victims—his mother, grandmother, and brother-in-law—were attacked with a sharp weapon. Police discovered the four bodies after being alerted by neighbors.

A shocking case of suspected murder and suicide has stunned Bengaluru after a 34-year-old cab driver, Prashant, allegedly hacked three of his family members to death before ending his own life. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at the family's residence in Kottigepalya, under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya Police Station.

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According to police, Prashant allegedly attacked his mother, Mangalamma (55), a garment factory worker, grandmother, Nanjamma (65), who worked as a sweeper, and his brother-in-law, Satish (50), an unmarried plumber, with a sharp weapon. After the triple murder, he allegedly died by suicide by hanging inside the house.

Police said the incident came to light after neighbours and relatives noticed something was amiss and alerted authorities. Officers rushed to the house and found all four bodies. A forensic team later examined the scene and collected evidence, while the bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that Prashant had been suffering from depression, although police have not established a definitive motive. Officials said no suicide note was recovered from the house, and investigators are examining all possible angles, including his mental health, personal circumstances and recent activities, before drawing conclusions.

The gruesome incident has left residents of Kottigepalya in shock. Neighbours described the family as quiet and said they were unaware of any serious disputes within the household. Police have appealed to the public not to speculate about the motive while the investigation is underway.

A case has been registered, and investigators are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to establish the exact sequence of events. Officials said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses. The tragedy has once again highlighted growing concerns over mental health, with experts stressing the importance of timely support and intervention for people experiencing severe psychological distress.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

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