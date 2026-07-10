A man was killed after an APSRTC bus ran over him while he was crossing the road near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the pedestrian apparently looking at his mobile phone moments before the collision. Police have detained the bus driver.

A tragic road accident near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada has claimed the life of a pedestrian after he was run over by an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus. The shocking incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the footage has since gone viral, sparking discussions on road safety and the dangers of distraction while crossing busy roads.

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CCTV captures final moments

The 46-second CCTV clip shows several people crossing the road at a busy traffic junction. Among them is the victim wearing a green shirt, black shorts and slippers, carrying a handbag. While taking a few steps, he apparently is seen taking out his mobile phone while continuing to cross the road.

Within moments, a green-and-white APSRTC bus approaches and collides with him. The bus does not appear to be travelling at a very high speed, but it continues moving after the impact and runs over the pedestrian.

The man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

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Police begin investigation

According to local residents, the victim appeared to be looking at his mobile phone while crossing the road, although investigators are yet to officially confirm whether distraction contributed to the accident.

Police have detained the APSRTC bus driver for questioning.

Officials said they are examining CCTV footage and recording statements from eyewitnesses to determine exactly how the incident occurred and whether there was any negligence on the part of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Video triggers road safety debate

The viral video has prompted many social media users to discuss the importance of staying alert while walking in crowded transport hubs and busy traffic areas.

Some viewers questioned whether the pedestrian was distracted by his phone, while others felt the bus driver may not have seen him because of a possible blind spot. A few users also urged people not to jump to conclusions until the police complete their investigation.

The heartbreaking accident has served as a reminder that both pedestrians and drivers must remain fully attentive on the road, as even a brief moment of distraction can have irreversible consequences.

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