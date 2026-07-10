A primary school teacher in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has been suspended and arrested after allegedly sending a Class 7 student to buy liquor during school hours. The incident, reported from Khapat village in Una taluka, has triggered an official inquiry. The Gujarat government has formed a three-member probe panel.

A government primary school teacher in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has been suspended and arrested after he allegedly asked a Class 7 student to buy liquor during school hours. The incident has sparked outrage, especially as Gujarat is a dry state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the matter and formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

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Student allegedly sent to buy liquor

According to police, as quoted by news agency PTI, the incident took place on June 20 at around 8 am at the primary school in Khapat village under Una taluka. The accused teacher has been identified as Hareshgiri Gulabgiri Goswami, who taught students from Classes 6 to 8.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Goswami allegedly offered a Class 7 student Rs 20 and handed over Rs 500, asking the child to purchase a bottle of liquor.

The matter came to light after the school principal was informed about the alleged incident.

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Principal lodged complaint

The school principal later informed the Taluka Primary Education Officer and filed a formal police complaint on Friday.

Based on the complaint, Una police registered an FIR against the teacher and arrested him.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events and whether any other person was involved.

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Government orders immediate action

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat's Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the government treated the matter with utmost seriousness.

In a video statement, the minister said he immediately directed officials to suspend the teacher. Acting on the instruction, the District Development Officer issued the suspension order without delay.

The minister also confirmed that criminal action had been initiated after the FIR was registered.

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Three-member inquiry panel formed

Alongside the police investigation, the state government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to examine the circumstances of the case.

According to an official release, the committee includes the Deputy District Development Officer of Gir Somnath, the Taluka Primary Education Officer of Veraval, and the Taluka Development Officer of Gir Gadhada.

The panel will investigate how the incident occurred, whether school procedures were violated and if any administrative lapses contributed to the alleged misconduct.

(With agency inputs)