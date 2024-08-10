Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration

    A landslide between Hassan and Mangaluru halted train services, causing six trains to be stranded. Passengers face panic, and a lack of food, and water, while railway workers clear tracks and arrange alternative transport. There are no injuries, but frustration grows due to poor communication and delays.

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    A landslide has caused a major halt in operations between Hassan and Mangaluru, temporarily suspending the train services. The landslide, which occurred between kilometres 42 and 43 near Nagara in Sakleshpur Taluk, resulted in a massive amount of soil, stones, and trees collapsing onto the railway tracks.

    The landslide has led to a temporary suspension of train traffic on the Hassan-Mangaluru route. As a result, trains travelling between Hassan and Mangaluru in both directions have been stopped. Currently, six trains are stranded at various locations, including Sakleshpur, Yedakumari, Siribagilu, and Alur.

    The sudden stop of trains has caused significant panic among passengers. Thousands of travellers are currently stuck on trains that have been halted for several hours. Many passengers are now grappling with a lack of food and drinking water, adding to their distress.

    The Railway Department has initiated measures to address the situation. Workers are actively engaged in clearing the soil from the tracks near Achangi in Sakleshpur Taluk. In addition, the department is making arrangements for alternative transportation to accommodate stranded passengers.

    Despite these efforts, frustration among travellers has been mounting. Passengers have expressed outrage over the lack of timely and accurate information from the railway authorities. Some have been stranded for up to five hours without any clear updates on the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, and the train drivers involved have escaped unharmed. 

