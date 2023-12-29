Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tragic suicide shakes Bengaluru: AMC college student takes drastic step after unjust suspension

    A young student named Nikhil Suresh allegedly took his own life after an unjust suspension from AMC College in Bannerghatta, sending shockwaves through Bengaluru. The circumstances surrounding his suspension, coupled with the distressing aftermath, have prompted his grieving parents to stage a protest in front of the college, seeking justice for their son.

    Tragic suicide shakes Bengaluru: AMC college student takes drastic step after unjust suspension
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Nikhil Suresh, a first-year hotel management student at AMC College, was pursuing his education with dreams and aspirations. However, his life took a tragic turn when he found himself suspended from the college, a move that would ultimately lead to devastating consequences. 

    The trigger for Nikhil's untimely demise was reportedly a dispute with a fellow female student approximately 15 days prior to the tragic incident. Despite asserting his innocence, the college management decided to suspend Nikhil, leaving him in a state of despair. 
    Also Read: Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts

    In an attempt to rectify the situation, Nikhil, accompanied by his mother, approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement. Reports indicate that he even penned an apology letter, expressing remorse and seeking another chance to continue his education. Unfortunately, his plea fell on deaf ears, as the college allegedly not only refused his request but also subjected him to physical assault. 

    Disturbingly, Nikhil's parents claim that they filed a complaint at Bannerghatta police station regarding the unjust suspension and the subsequent assault. Shockingly, they alleged that the police overlooked their concerns, promising to revisit the matter after 15 days. This perceived indifference from law enforcement added to the family's anguish. 

    Overwhelmed by the relentless challenges and the seeming lack of support, Nikhil Suresh, burdened with despair, took the drastic step of ending his own life on Thursday night. The incident has left the community in mourning, questioning the systemic failures that contributed to this devastating outcome. 

    In response to their son's tragic fate, Nikhil's grief-stricken parents have taken a stand against the college's alleged mistreatment and the perceived police apathy. They have initiated a protest in front of AMC College, demanding justice for Nikhil and shedding light on the urgent need for an impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. 

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 5 skeletons doscovered at former PWD official's residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway vkp

    Karnataka: 5 skeletons discovered at former PWD official’s residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway

    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies of alleged electrocution at apartment in Varthur vkp

    Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies of alleged electrocution at apartment in Varthur

    Karnataka HC sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife over refusing to cook midnight vkp

    Karnataka High Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife over refusing to cook midnight

    Pratap Simha was not an MP during Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project launch: K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa vkp

    Pratap Simha was not an MP during Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project launch: K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa

    Recent Stories

    Went through holocaust Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem on 54-day Hamas captivity (WATCH) snt

    'Went through holocaust': Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem on 54-day Hamas captivity (WATCH)

    Kerala allots Rs 100 crore for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi; Check details rkn

    Kerala allots Rs 100 crore for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi; Check details

    Oranges to Apples: 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter ATG

    Oranges to Apples: 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter

    Karnataka: 5 skeletons doscovered at former PWD official's residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway vkp

    Karnataka: 5 skeletons discovered at former PWD official’s residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway

    JDU national executive meeting commences amid denial of leadership alterations; check details AJR

    JD(U) national executive meeting commences amid denial of leadership alterations; check details

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon