    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts

    Gagan, a UP resident working in Bengaluru, was found dead at Savandurga Hills after a 100-hour search involving drones and canines. Missing during a trek, his body was discovered in a hillside ditch, concluding the extensive search by forest guards and police. The tragic incident resulted in a case filed by Magadi Police Station.

    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    After a valiant 100-hour search operation involving drones and canines, Gagan, a resident of UP working in Bengaluru, was found dead at Savandurga Hills. Reported missing last Sunday during a trek with a friend, his body was discovered in a hillside ditch, concluding the extensive search effort conducted by forest guards and police personnel.

    Gagan, employed in Bengaluru and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, went missing after embarking on a trek at Savandurga Hills last Sunday, prompting a rigorous four-day search operation by local authorities. After a dedicated effort employing various resources, including drones and canine units, the search concluded tragically with the discovery of Gagan's body in a hillside ditch.

    Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

    The Uttar Pradesh-based employee's disappearance prompted an extensive search effort that included the Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team. The search spanned 100 hours, culminating tragically when the missing trekker's body was discovered.

    The young man's life came to an unfortunate end as he had reportedly fallen into a footpath ditch during the trek, resulting in his demise. The relentless search and rescue operation, although a valiant effort, concluded with the recovery of Gagan's body. The Magadi Police Station has filed a case in connection with this incident.

