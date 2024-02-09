Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tension mounts in Mandya district as Keragodu witnesses bandh over Hanuman flag incident

    Keragodu in Mandya district witnessed a wave of protest and unrest as various organisations, including the Sri Ram Bhajana Mandal and Bajranga Dal, called for a bandh to express their discontent over the removal of a Hanuman flag. The incident sparked outrage among Hindu activists, leading to demonstrations and a strong police presence in the area.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    The removal of the Hanuman flag prompted the organization of a bandh, resulting in the complete shutdown of Keragodu, with closed shops and deserted streets. The protestors, comprising members of different organisations, gathered in large numbers and announced their intention to hold a bike rally to voice their grievances. Amidst the tense atmosphere, the authorities deployed over 100 policemen, including two inspectors, five sub-inspectors, and a KSRP squad, to ensure security and maintain law and order in Keragodu. 
    The authorities imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in the area. Mandya SP Yatish chaired a meeting at the Keragodu Police Station to decide on organizing the bandh and subsequent protest. During the meeting, SP Yatish, along with ASP Thimmaiah, discussed the security arrangements and issued a notice urging the protestors to avoid any untoward incidents.

    Furthermore, the authorities clarified that they had not granted permission for the bike rally and warned of strict action against unauthorized participants. Mandya SP Yatish emphasised the need to follow legal procedures and warned of consequences for any violations. Despite the absence of permission, Hindu activists continued to prepare for the bike rally, tying saffron flags to their bikes as a symbol of protest. 

    Hindu activists rallied on bikes adorned with saffron flags with the intention of offering worship to Hanuman. Departing from the Hanuman temple in Mandya, protestors marched through the streets, expressing their discontent. A bike rally traversed through Mandya, passing by the Hanuman temple, drawing attention to their cause. Protestors then proceeded towards the district commissioner's office.

    Upon reaching the Mandya DC office, the protestors plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and then formally file a petition, highlighting their grievances and demanding action regarding the installation of the Hanuman flag.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
