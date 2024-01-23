Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

    In Bengaluru, a horrifying incident occurred when cab driver Mohammad Muneer dragged Ashwath on his cab's bonnet for 400 meters, leading to Ashwath's fatal collision near Circle Maramma Temple. The clash ensued after a collision at Malleswaram 18th Cross, with Muneer fleeing recklessly despite desperate attempts by bystanders to stop him. 

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    A terrible incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a cab driver, Mohammad Muneer, dragged a man named Ashwath on the bonnet of his cab for 400 meters. The horrifying episode ended in a fatal collision near Circle Maramma Temple, leading to Ashwath's tragic demise in a hit-and-run case.

    On January 15, at Malleswaram 18th Cross, Muneer and Ashwath clashed after their vehicles collided. Eyewitnesses recounted that in an attempt to stop Muneer from fleeing, Ashwath climbed onto the cab's bonnet. Despite pleas from onlookers and locals chasing the cab, Muneer continued to drive recklessly, covering a significant distance of 400 meters. The entire distressing incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the desperate efforts of bystanders trying to stop the cab as Ashwath clung to the bonnet.

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    The pursuit came to a tragic end near Circle Maramma Temple when the cab collided with a pole. The impact caused Ashwath to lose his grip, resulting in a fatal fall. Shockingly, Muneer did not stop and fled the scene. The distressing video went viral, sparking public outrage and prompting the Malleswaram Hoysala staff to intervene. Residents managed to block the cab, leading to Muneer's apprehension by the police. The incident has been officially registered as a Non-Cognizable Offense Report (NCAR) by the Malleswaram police.

    Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police MN Anucheth noted that, although no formal complaint has been lodged, an investigation is underway based on the available CCTV footage. The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for road safety and responsible driving, urging the community to come together to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Scammer offers Christain institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Scammers offer Christian institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya

    Karnataka: State govt demands priest Hiremagaluru Kannan to return 10 years salary

    Karnataka: State govt demands priest Hiremagaluru Kannan to return 10 years salary

    Karnataka High Court grants protection to 9 acres of land near Bengaluru airport vkp

    Karnataka High Court grants protection to 9 acres of land near Bengaluru airport

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya

    Recent Stories

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's AI-generated Sanskrit poem to celebrate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir wins hearts snt

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's AI-generated Sanskrit poem to celebrate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir wins hearts

    White marble elegance: Rajasthan's Ram Lalla secures place in Ayodhya's grand temple AJR

    White marble Ram Lalla finds place in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir despite sanctum sanctorum setback

    BBC CNN headlines on Ram Mandir ignites social media; users term it 'hate-mongering'

    BBC, CNN headlines on Ram Mandir ignite social media; users term it 'hate-mongering'

    Ayodhya Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood celebs at Valmiki airport; see picture RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood celebs at Valmiki airport; see picture

    cricket Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match osf

    Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon