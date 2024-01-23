Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

In Bengaluru, a horrifying incident occurred when cab driver Mohammad Muneer dragged Ashwath on his cab's bonnet for 400 meters, leading to Ashwath's fatal collision near Circle Maramma Temple. The clash ensued after a collision at Malleswaram 18th Cross, with Muneer fleeing recklessly despite desperate attempts by bystanders to stop him.

A terrible incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a cab driver, Mohammad Muneer, dragged a man named Ashwath on the bonnet of his cab for 400 meters. The horrifying episode ended in a fatal collision near Circle Maramma Temple, leading to Ashwath's tragic demise in a hit-and-run case.

On January 15, at Malleswaram 18th Cross, Muneer and Ashwath clashed after their vehicles collided. Eyewitnesses recounted that in an attempt to stop Muneer from fleeing, Ashwath climbed onto the cab's bonnet. Despite pleas from onlookers and locals chasing the cab, Muneer continued to drive recklessly, covering a significant distance of 400 meters. The entire distressing incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the desperate efforts of bystanders trying to stop the cab as Ashwath clung to the bonnet.



The pursuit came to a tragic end near Circle Maramma Temple when the cab collided with a pole. The impact caused Ashwath to lose his grip, resulting in a fatal fall. Shockingly, Muneer did not stop and fled the scene. The distressing video went viral, sparking public outrage and prompting the Malleswaram Hoysala staff to intervene. Residents managed to block the cab, leading to Muneer's apprehension by the police. The incident has been officially registered as a Non-Cognizable Offense Report (NCAR) by the Malleswaram police.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police MN Anucheth noted that, although no formal complaint has been lodged, an investigation is underway based on the available CCTV footage. The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for road safety and responsible driving, urging the community to come together to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.