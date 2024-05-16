Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 22-year-old fatally stabbed by lover's brother with screwdriver in Belagavi

    In Belagavi, Karnataka, Ibrahim Ghaus, 22, was fatally stabbed by his lover's brother, Mujamil Sattigeri, with a screwdriver near Mahantesh Nagar. Ibrahim, deeply in love with the young woman, was attacked while riding a bike with her. Despite efforts, Ibrahim died at a private hospital. The incident prompted swift police action, sparking outrage in the community.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 16, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    In Karnataka’s Belagavi, a gruesome murder took place near Mahantesh Nagar, where a young man was stabbed fatally by his lover’s brother with a screwdriver. 

    The victim, identified as Ibrahim Ghaus, a 22-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar, met a gruesome end at the hands of his lover's brother. Ibrahim, deeply in love with a young woman from the same neighbourhood, was riding a bike with her when tragedy struck.

    Witnesses report that upon spotting the couple together, the young woman's brother, Mujamil Sattigeri, flew into a violent rage and mercilessly attacked Ibrahim with a screwdriver. The brutal assault left Ibrahim critically injured, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital by concerned locals.

    Despite efforts to save him, Ibrahim tragically succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, leaving his family and loved ones devastated.

    The heinous crime took place under the jurisdiction of the Mala Maruti police station, prompting swift action from law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

    The senseless loss of life has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing outrage and calling for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
