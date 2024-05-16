Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government over construction activities by Sammy's Dream Land Pvt Ltd in Rajakaluve, Hosahalli village. A PIL filed by 21 individuals, including K. Kempanna, raised concerns about development in the area, alleging land acquisition under false pretences. The petition calls for cancelling approvals and clearing encroachments.

Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government regarding the construction activities of Sammy's Dream Land Private Limited in the Rajakaluve area of Hosahalli village, located in the Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru North subzone.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by 21 individuals, including K. Kempanna, a resident of the Hosahalli village, raised concerns about the development taking place in the vicinity. The matter was brought before a vacation division bench led by Justice R. Devadas.



After hearing the arguments presented by the petitioner's counsel, the bench directed notices to be served to various respondents, including the Chief Secretary to the State Government, Secretary of the Revenue Department, Bengaluru District Collector, Deputy Divisional Officer of Bengaluru North Sub Zone, Tehsildar of Yelahanka, Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority, and Sammy's Dream Land Private Limited.

According to available records, the concerned land parcels in survey numbers 10, 11, 12, 13, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, and 139 of Hosahalli village are identified as Rajakaluve or B Kharabu land. Notably, these areas are traversed by a public road. It has come to light that Sammy's company acquired all the land in this survey number under different names, allegedly concealing the existence of a royal canal and the public road.

The petition highlighted that despite the presence of the canal and road, Sammy's Dream Land Private Limited proceeded with the development, which purportedly included approval from the Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority.



Residents have raised concerns over the closure and full-scale development of the Rajakaluve area and public road. Previous requests made to the state government and its authorities on December 12, 2023, and March 5, 2024, urging action against this encroachment allegedly went unanswered.

The petitioners argue that allowing construction activities in the Rajakaluve area is illegal. Consequently, they have called for the cancellation of the approval granted to Sammy's Company for developing settlements in the space earmarked for the royal canal and public road. Furthermore, they demand that the government take necessary steps to clear the encroachment made by the company.

