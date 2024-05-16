Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Bihar-based gym trainer commits suicide on video call while talking with wife

    Amit Kumar, a 28-year-old gym trainer from Bihar living in Bengaluru, tragically ended his life during a video call with his wife. The couple's relationship had faced challenges due to family opposition, time constraints caused by the wife's nursing course, and alleged conflicts over phone calls with friends. The Bagalgunte police are investigating the incident.

    A devastating incident has occurred in Bagalgunte, Bengaluru, where a gym trainer known as Amit Kumar, aged 28 and hailing from Bihar, has reportedly ended his life. This tragic event unfolded while he was engaged in a video call with his wife.

    Amit Kumar, who had migrated to Bengaluru ten years ago in search of employment opportunities, had tied the knot with a young woman he met near the gym about a year ago. The marriage, however, had faced opposition from their families.

    Trouble brewed in their relationship as the wife enrolled in a nursing course, which led to a lack of quality time between the couple. Allegedly, frequent phone calls with friends also strained their relationship, resulting in frequent arguments.

    The tragic incident came to light when Amit Kumar's lifeless body was discovered hanging in their residence in Bagalgunte. Reports suggest that his wife had left him and was residing elsewhere at the time of the incident. It is reported that Amit had been desperately trying to reconcile with his wife, pleading for her to return home. However, the situation escalated to a shocking turn when he took his own life during a video call with her.

    The Bagalgunte police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact circumstances leading to Amit Kumar's decision to end his life are yet to be confirmed.

