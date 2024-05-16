Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall from May 18 to May 20, with South Karnataka expected to face the brunt. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal anticipate intense rainfall on May 16 and from May 17 to May 20. Northwest India and Bihar are forecasted to experience heatwave conditions.

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 16, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall expected to hit the state from May 18 to May 20. South Karnataka particularly faces the brunt with a forecast of 115.5-204.5 millimetres of rainfall during these three days. This alert comes amidst similar cautionary measures across neighbouring states.

    Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, braces for intense rainfall on May 16, with predictions of 204.5 millimetres. Furthermore, between May 17 and May 20, the region is anticipated to experience rainfall ranging from 115.5 to 204.5 millimetres. A wet weather pattern is projected to persist over South Peninsular India until May 22, 2024, heightening the risk of heavy precipitation.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    Additionally, specific dates have been earmarked for heavy rainfall in certain areas: Tamil Nadu on the 6th and 20th of May, and Kerala on the 20th. The situation in Bengaluru has already seen cloudy conditions since Wednesday evening, with no sight of the sun since Thursday morning.

    The forecast extends beyond Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Coastal Karnataka is slated to witness rainfall from May 17 to May 19, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience heavy rainfall on May 16. Lakshadweep, on the other hand, anticipates heavy rain from May 10 to May 19.

    Rainfall mayhem: Bengaluru rains create chaos in traffic, Yellow alert issued in Karnataka for 6 days

    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are bracing for very heavy rainfall from May 17 to May 19, while Kerala and Mahe, along with South Inner Karnataka, are likely to experience heavy rainfall from May 18 to May 20.

    In contrast, Northwest India and Bihar are set to experience heatwave conditions over the next five days, with East and Central India likely to follow suit from May 18, 2024, onwards.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli vkp

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based gym trainer commits suicide on video call while talking with wife vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based gym trainer commits suicide on video call while talking with wife

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru vkp

    BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Lover stabs 20-year-old girl to death AJR

    Karnataka: Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Stalker stabs 20-year-old girl to death in her sleep

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez HOT pictures: Yimmy Yimmy to Beat Pe Booty-7 top item songs from Bollywood actress RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez HOT pictures: Yimmy Yimmy to Beat Pe Booty-7 top item songs from Bollywood actress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected from Varanasi seat gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Shyam Rangeela's nomination was rejected from Varanasi seat

    Football Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India osf

    Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Journey: Top 10 performances for India

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent anr

    Medical negligence at Kozhikode MCH: Doctor admits tongue surgery on 4-year-old without family's consent

    Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH) snt

    'Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence & terrorism': Jaishankar takes dig at Canada (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon