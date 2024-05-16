Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    Heavy rainfall has revealed the deteriorating condition of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, highlighting subpar asphalt quality and extensive potholes. Neglected due to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, it poses risks to motorists. MP DK Suresh secured funds for re-asphalting, but recent rains exposed poor workmanship, with water pooling and environmental concerns.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 16, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Recent heavy rainfall has brought to light the deplorable condition of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, shedding light on the subpar quality of its asphalt. Despite ongoing efforts to repair sections of the highway in Ramanagara and Channapatna, the downpour has highlighted extensive potholes and areas where the asphalt has eroded.

    The once-prominent road, which connected Bengaluru and Mysuru, now stands discoloured and marred by the aftermath of the rain, posing risks to motorists navigating its uneven surface. Ongoing asphalt work in certain areas has not been sufficient to prevent the degradation of the road, leaving commuters vulnerable to hazardous conditions.

    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

    Following the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, most vehicles shifted to the newer route, leaving the old highway neglected and devoid of basic amenities. Consequently, the neglected highway transforms into a hazardous stretch during heavy rains, resembling more of a riverbed than a roadway, endangering the lives of motorists.

    Compounding the issue is the lack of maintenance responsibility, as the public works department withdrew from its upkeep, leaving it riddled with potholes. Despite appeals for assistance from MP DK Suresh and local authorities, the dire condition of the highway persisted due to insufficient funds for repairs.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway set to pioneer India’s first GPS-based toll system

    MP DK Suresh took matters into his own hands and led the re-asphalting initiative for the old highway, securing necessary grants from the central government. The project, entrusted to Bengaluru Shree Chowdeshwari Concrete Pvt Ltd, aimed to re-asphalt a 21.13 km stretch from Ramanagara Basavanpur to Malur in Channapatna at 47.12 crores.

    Despite these efforts, the recent rainfall has exposed the poor quality of the asphalt work, with water pooling on the highway and even allegations of road waste being dumped into the Arkavati River. The patchwork on the highway, though ongoing, seems to lack proper planning, resulting in further issues such as water accumulation in low-lying areas.

