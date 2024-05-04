IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself

Residents of Bengaluru are celebrating the arrival of much-needed rain after enduring scorching temperatures and water scarcity concerns. However, the Meteorological Department warns of potential thunderstorms for the next two weeks. To stay safe, people are advised to avoid outdoor activities, seek shelter indoors, and steer clear of metal objects during thunderstorms.

Residents of Bengaluru are welcoming the arrival of Rain with open arms as relief from scorching temperatures blankets the city. After enduring relentless heat and concerns about water scarcity, the recent rains have brought a sense of joy and relief to the people. Most parts of the city have witnessed rainfall, bringing a much-needed respite from the sweltering conditions.

However, amidst the celebrations, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of potential thunderstorms looming over Bengaluru for the next two weeks. This forecast has prompted the National Disaster Management Authority to advise caution to the public regarding thunder and lightning.



Bengaluru rains bring joy to residents after 3 months of scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

Here are some essential tips to stay safe during thunderstorms:

1. Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during rainy or cloudy weather. It's safer to stay indoors.

2. Refrain from seeking shelter under trees or near compounds during rain, thunder, or lightning.

3. If in plains, seek shelter in low-lying areas and stay away from elevated spots.

4. Keep a distance from electric poles, transformers, mobile towers, metal poles, wire fences, railway tracks, and iron pipes.

5. While travelling in a car, close the windows and avoid touching the metal frame during thunderstorms. If possible, seek shelter in a secure building.

6. Avoid climbing onto terraces to experience the rain, as sudden thunderstorms can pose risks.

7. Stay away from metal objects when it's raining and ensure that cattle are sheltered in suitable places, away from open areas.



Good news for RCB fans: BMTC announces special bus service for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

8. Refrain from leaning, sitting, or lying on concrete walls, as they may pose a danger due to their metal components.

This year, Bengaluru experienced an unusual absence of rain throughout April, marking a significant departure from the weather patterns observed over the past century. However, the timely arrival of Rain at the beginning of May has brought much-needed relief to the city, quenching the parched earth with regular rainfall.

Latest Videos