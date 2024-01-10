Private bus companies increase fares amid Makar Sankranthi, Republic day holidays in Karnataka

Private bus operators in Karnataka are doubling fares ahead of Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, causing concern among travellers. With holidays on January 13-15 and January 26-28, passengers are likely to face exorbitant prices, especially on routes like Shimoga, Mangaluru, Hubli, and Belgaum. Prices have surged to 1.5-2.5 times the regular rates, posing a significant burden on commuters planning trips on Thursday and Friday nights.

As the festive season of Makar Sankranti and Republic Day approaches, Karnataka anticipates a surge in bus passengers due to multiple holidays in the month. However, taking advantage of this expected rise in demand, certain private bus operators have opted to double their fares, causing concern among travellers.

Numerous complaints have surfaced regarding the practice of doubling travel fees on holidays, affecting passengers across various locations in the state. With two series of holidays in January, the prospect of increased bus passengers looms large, notably on specific dates like January 13 (second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), and January 15 (Sankranti festival). Similarly, the consecutive holidays of January 26 (Republic Day), January 27 (fourth Saturday), and January 28 (Sunday) are expected to witness a significant influx of travellers.



Particularly on Thursday and Friday nights, when commuters typically plan their trips, private bus companies have heightened their fares. Routes connecting cities such as Shimoga, Mangaluru, Hubli, and Belgaum, among others, have witnessed a staggering increase in fares, burdening passengers with one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half times the regular ticket prices.

The escalated ticket prices:

Shimoga: Previous fares ranging from ₹450 to ₹550 have shot up to a staggering ₹1000 to ₹1500 on Fridays.

Hubli: Commuters who used to pay between ₹700 and ₹900 are now facing inflated prices, ranging from ₹1500 to ₹2000.

Mangalore: From the previous range of ₹850 to ₹900, fares have skyrocketed to ₹1300 to ₹2100.

Udupi: Passengers witnessing hikes from ₹750 to ₹950 are now confronted with prices soaring from ₹1300 to ₹2000.

Belgaum: Previously priced between ₹800 and ₹1000, tickets now come with a heavy cost, ranging from ₹1800 to ₹2000.

Davangere: Fares that were once between ₹500 and ₹700 have surged to ₹1000 to ₹1700 on Fridays.