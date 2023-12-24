Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays

Private bus booking apps in Karnataka face backlash for steeply increased fares during Christmas and New Year, with prices reaching double or triple the norm. Outraged travellers criticize the lack of regulation, calling for intervention against these exploitative practices.

As the festive zeal grips Karnataka with consecutive holidays for Christmas and New Year, private bus booking apps have come under fire for extortionate pricing, leaving travellers reeling from exorbitant fares.

Passengers booking tickets through private bus apps have reported staggering price hikes, with fares reaching double or even triple the usual rates. This surge in pricing has triggered shock and outrage among those planning trips to various towns from Bengaluru, with instances of exorbitant pricing particularly for AC Volvo Multi Axle Bus tickets, which are reportedly priced at three times the normal fare.



Criticism has been aimed at private bus booking apps for exploiting passengers during festive periods, consistently marking up fares on such occasions. The failure to regulate or take action against these steep price increases has drawn widespread concern, prompting questions about the accountability of private bus operators.



Travelers seeking routes from Bengaluru to several destinations across Karnataka have witnessed an alarming surge in prices:

Bengaluru to Shivamogga: Previously priced at 450-650, now inflated to 1000-1400

Bengaluru to Hubli: Increased from 600-850 to a staggering 1550-2000

Bengaluru to Mangaluru: Saw an escalation from 600-900 to a startling 1500-1800

Bengaluru to Udupi: Surged from 700-800 to 1600-1900

Bengaluru to Dharwad: Marked up from 650-850 to a hefty 1500-2100

Bengaluru to Belagavi: Soared from 700-900 to an astonishing 1500-2100

Bengaluru to Davangere: Escalated from 450-700 to a steep 1200-1650

Bengaluru to Chikkamagalur: Jumped from 600-650 to 1250-1500

Bengaluru to Hassan: Witnessed an increase from 650-850 to 1600-1850

Bengaluru to Kumta: Risen from 650-750 to 1200-1600

Bengaluru to Kalaburgi: Surged from 850-1000 to 1800-2300