Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays

    Private bus booking apps in Karnataka face backlash for steeply increased fares during Christmas and New Year, with prices reaching double or triple the norm. Outraged travellers criticize the lack of regulation, calling for intervention against these exploitative practices.

    Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    As the festive zeal grips Karnataka with consecutive holidays for Christmas and New Year, private bus booking apps have come under fire for extortionate pricing, leaving travellers reeling from exorbitant fares.

    Passengers booking tickets through private bus apps have reported staggering price hikes, with fares reaching double or even triple the usual rates. This surge in pricing has triggered shock and outrage among those planning trips to various towns from Bengaluru, with instances of exorbitant pricing particularly for AC Volvo Multi Axle Bus tickets, which are reportedly priced at three times the normal fare.

    Bengaluru: BBMP sets deadline for February 28 for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts

    Criticism has been aimed at private bus booking apps for exploiting passengers during festive periods, consistently marking up fares on such occasions. The failure to regulate or take action against these steep price increases has drawn widespread concern, prompting questions about the accountability of private bus operators.

    Karnataka government to introduce 3000 public schools across state in next three years

    Travelers seeking routes from Bengaluru to several destinations across Karnataka have witnessed an alarming surge in prices:

    • Bengaluru to Shivamogga: Previously priced at 450-650, now inflated to 1000-1400
    • Bengaluru to Hubli: Increased from 600-850 to a staggering 1550-2000
    • Bengaluru to Mangaluru: Saw an escalation from 600-900 to a startling 1500-1800
    • Bengaluru to Udupi: Surged from 700-800 to 1600-1900
    • Bengaluru to Dharwad: Marked up from 650-850 to a hefty 1500-2100
    • Bengaluru to Belagavi: Soared from 700-900 to an astonishing 1500-2100
    • Bengaluru to Davangere: Escalated from 450-700 to a steep 1200-1650
    • Bengaluru to Chikkamagalur: Jumped from 600-650 to 1250-1500
    • Bengaluru to Hassan: Witnessed an increase from 650-850 to 1600-1850
    • Bengaluru to Kumta: Risen from 650-750 to 1200-1600
    • Bengaluru to Kalaburgi: Surged from 850-1000 to 1800-2300
    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru: BBMP sets deadline for February 28 for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP sets deadline for February 28 for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts

    Karnataka government to introduce 3000 public schools across state in next three years vkp

    Karnataka government to introduce 3000 public schools across state in next three years

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10 vkp

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams reversal of Hijab ban in Karnataka vkp

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams revoke of Hijab ban in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Meera Jasmine slays in Red for Christmas 2023 anr

    Meera Jasmine slays in Red for Christmas 2023

    Brij Bhushan takes sanyas from wrestling after WFI suspension adds Sanjay Singh is not his relative gcw

    Brij Bhushan takes 'sanyas' from wrestling after WFI's suspension; adds Sanjay Singh is 'not his relative'

    Cricket Usman Khawaja denied permission for peace symbol in boxing day Test amid ongoing gesture controversy osf

    Usman Khawaja denied permission for peace symbol in boxing day Test amid ongoing gesture controversy

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26 snt

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon