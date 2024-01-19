Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru to inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) near Devanahalli. The visit will also include the launch of the 'Boeing Sukanya' program, with the aim of empowering and encouraging women in the aviation sector.
     

    The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Kalaburagi Airport from Delhi at 9.35 a.m. on Friday.  Subsequently, he will take a helicopter to participate in a programme in Solapur, Maharashtra, before returning to Bengaluru by special flight at 1 p.m. Upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport at 2.10 pm, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Bhattaramaranahalli in Devanahalli taluk for the inauguration of BIETC. The Boeing Sukanya program, aimed at fostering women's participation in aviation, will also be launched during this event. The 'Boeing Sukanya' programme holds strategic importance in promoting gender diversity in the aviation sector. 
    By encouraging women to actively participate in the field, the programme aims to break gender barriers and create equal opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated industry. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering women and fostering inclusivity in various professional domains. The Prime Minister's visit is not just confined to the inauguration of BIETC and the Boeing Sukanya program. 

     

