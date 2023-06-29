Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power

    Over 77 lakh people have so far applied for the Karnataka government's Gruha Jyoti scheme. which provides free electricity of 200 units. The scheme was the Congress party's first election pledge to the people of Karnataka. The Congress party had promised that if elected to power, the party will help Kannadigas fight price rise and provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka.
     

    Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    On June 18, 2023, the Karnataka government opened the Seva Sindhu portal and asked eligible individuals who were consuming less than 200 units per month can register and avail the scheme. To register for the plan, individuals were told to upload scanned copies of Aadhar and the customer ID as mentioned on the electricity bill.
    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his 14th Budget in July

    At the rate it is progressing in, registrations could reach one crore by the end of this week. The Power Department has not set a registration deadline. In the state, 77,20,207 customers have already registered for the scheme.

    On the first day, on June 18, a total of 96,305 people applied for the Gruha Jyothi Yojana. The breakup of the subsequent days is as follows:

    June 19, Monday: 3,34,845
     
    June 20, Tuesday: 4,647,225
     
    June 21, Wednesday: 5,63,653
     
    June 22, Thursday: 8.91,820
     
    June 23, Friday: 10,93,606

    June 24, Saturday: 12,74,212
     
    June 25, Sunday: 6,49,610

    June 26, Monday: 10,18,070

    June 27, Tuesday: 8,18,741
     
    June 28, Wednesday: 5,15,120

    Since the new link was established, the server has been running at breakneck speed. A total of 2 crore 14 lakh persons in the state are beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi coverage. BESCOM's Gruha Jyoti Yojana has benefited a total of 89 lakh people.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
