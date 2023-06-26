Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his 14th Budget in July

The legislative session will commence on July 3 and extend up to July 14. The joint house is set to hear a speech from Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on July 3. Siddaramaiah will deliver the budget on July 7.

There have been varied opinions and perspectives on the Congress freebies and its financial implications on the government’s treasury. Many economists and financial experts have been expressing their concerns. However, there is also an opinion that Siddaramaiah having formulated 13 budgets in his political career does have enough potential to handle the finances of the state. So all eyes are on the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Budget session when the Chief Minister delivers his 14th Budget speech.

The Siddaramaiah cabinet is currently preparing to present the budget. According to Siddaramaiah, the Congress party's free initiatives will require approximately between 50 and 60 thousand crore rupees to execute.

The new Congress government put the five-guarantee schemes into action. The Anna Bhagya Yojana is a problem in this regard. The project may be slightly delayed because of interruptions in efforts to obtain rice from the Centre.

CM has dropped some hints regarding the Budget. According to him, the Budget will likely be increased to Rs 3.35 lakh crore this time. Karnataka's budget was Rs 21 crore when Kengal Hanumantayya had proposed it. The recently submitted budget is worth 2.9 lakh crore rupees. However, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the budget to be submitted this time will be increased by 30 to 35 thousand crore rupees.

In the ongoing orientation programme for incoming MLAs, Siddaramaiah discussed the budget. "We have announced five guarantees. Funds must be set aside for this purpose. As a result, the budget will be increased," said Siddaramaiah.

In the meantime, Siddaramaiah offered advise on House attendance, the obligations of new MLAs, public response, and how to do public work precisely and efficiently.

Addressing a gathering, Siddaramaiah said that his statements are always harsh, but genuine. Citing activist Vatal Nagaraj, Siddaramaiah stated how he was actively involved in the sessions and was seldom absent. Although he was an MLA multiple times, he was absent from the house for only 4-5 days, he said.

On the other hand, BJP leaders are gearing up to confront the government in the upcoming sessions and raise their voice against the free guarantee schemes and the lack of implementational strategies. The selection of opposition leader and state president leadership would impact the BJP’s actions on and off the assembly.