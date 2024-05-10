Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No restrictions on feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru, clarifies BBMP

    The BBMP in Bangalore clarified that there's no ban on feeding stray dogs, countering false social media claims. They encourage coordination to ensure dogs get food and plan to install guidelines boards. Also, zone-wise control rooms have been set up for emergencies, with contact details provided.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 10, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    After misleading posts circulated on social media regarding a supposed ban on feeding stray dogs in Bangalore, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stepped forward to clarify the situation. Ravikumar, a representative from the BBMP, debunked the false claims, asserting that there are no restrictions on feeding stray dogs within the BBMP jurisdiction.

    Addressing concerns raised by animal lovers and community residents, Ravikumar emphasized the importance of coordination to ensure that stray dogs are not deprived of food. He mentioned instances where compassionate individuals and apartment dwellers designate specific feeding spots to ensure the dogs' access to food.

    Bengaluru faces on average 85 daily stray dog bite incidents in Silicon City!

    To further facilitate the process, the BBMP plans to install boards displaying guidelines for feeding stray dogs in identified areas. These efforts aim to streamline the process and provide clarity to the public regarding their role in caring for stray animals.

    Additionally, in a move towards enhanced disaster management, the BBMP has established zone-wise control rooms across Bengaluru. These control rooms, operating 24/7, serve as a vital resource for citizens to seek assistance during emergencies.

    The contact details for each zone's control room are as follows:

    1. Bommanahalli Zone: 080-25732447, 25735642, 9480685707
    2. Dasarahalli Zone: 080-28394909, 9480685709
    3. East Zone: 080-22975803, 9480685702
    4. Mahadevpur Zone: 080-28512300, 9480685706
    5. Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone: 080-28601851, 9480685708
    6. South Zone: 9480685704, 8026566362, 8022975703
    7. West Zone: 080-23463366, 23561692, 9480685703
    8. Yalahanka Zone: 080-23636671, 22975936, 9480685705

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 1:20 PM IST
