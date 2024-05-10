Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kodagu brutal murder: Man severs head of SSLC student for rejecting marriage proposal

    In Kodagu's serene district, tragedy struck as 16-year-old Meena was brutally murdered by 34-year-old Prakash after she declined a minor marriage proposal. Despite authorities halting the engagement due to her age, Prakash allegedly attacked her, leaving her parents injured. Meena's untimely demise has shaken the community, prompting swift police action and intervention from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 10, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    In the tranquil district of Kodagu, a shocking event unfolded when a young SSLC student, elated after passing her exams, was tragically murdered for declining a proposal of minor marriage. Meena, aged sixteen and the only student to pass her 10th standard exams, met a dreadful end in Mutlu village of Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu district.

    Meena, a bright student of Surlabbi Government High School, had her dreams cruelly cut short as she became the victim of a heinous crime. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Monnanda Prakash, also known as Papu, hailing from Hammiyala village, allegedly perpetrated this barbaric act. 

    The gravity of the situation prompted intervention from the Women and Child Welfare Department, advising against the marriage planned between Prakash and Meena.

    According to reports, Prakash was set to marry Meena, who was still a minor. However, the authorities intervened, halting the engagement due to Meena's underage status. Infuriated by this setback, Prakash stormed into Meena's house, leading to a confrontation with her parents. Tragically, amidst the chaos, Meena was dragged from her home and mercilessly killed in front of her distraught parents.

    Prakash allegedly decapitated Meena before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of shock and horror. The Kodagu police swiftly launched an intensive investigation into the matter, with the SP personally visiting the site to oversee proceedings.

    Meanwhile, Prakash, the perpetrator of this heinous crime, continued his spree of violence by attacking his parents with a sword. As the community grapples with the shock of Meena's untimely demise, her parents, who were also injured in the altercation, are undergoing treatment at Madikeri Hospital.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
