    Mysuru tragedy: Family of four dies in sleep due to suspected cylinder leak

    A family of four in Mysuru's Yaraganahalli, originally from Kadur, Chikkamagaluru, died from a suspected gas cylinder leak. Kumaraswamy and his family, who earned their living by ironing clothes, were found dead in their poorly ventilated-home after returning from a wedding. Neighbours discovered the bodies when they broke down the door.

    A family of four members were found dead in Mysuru's Yaraganahalli due to a suspected gas cylinder leakage. The deceased, identified as Kumaraswamy, Manjula, Aarti, and Swathi, originally hailed from Kadur in the Chikkamagaluru district and had settled in Mysuru. The couple earned their living by ironing clothes.

    The family had attended a wedding on Sunday and returned home on Monday night. They went to sleep, but by the next morning, they had all died in their sleep. When the family did not come out of their house, concerned neighbours broke down the door and discovered the tragic scene.

    The Kumaraswamy family had been living in Yarganahalli for the past thirty years, residing in a small house measuring 10 by 30 feet, with windows only at the front and back. On the night of the incident, the windows were closed, leading to poor ventilation.

    Kumaraswamy had been using gas for the clothes ironing box, which is believed to have caused the gas leak. The family members who slept with the windows closed could not escape the leaking gas. Kumaraswamy and his wife were sleeping in one room, while their two daughters were in the hall. Tragically, one of the daughters attempted to open the door but failed.

    Neighbours who noticed something was wrong knocked on the door and, upon receiving no response, broke it open to find the entire family dead. There were no signs of an explosion, which adds to the mystery of the incident. The exact cause of death will be determined following a police investigation.

