AI cameras capture over 12,000 traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within 16 days

Over 12,000 traffic violation cases were recorded in just 16 days on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, thanks to robust surveillance systems. The most common violation was failure to wear seat belts. AI cameras and highway patrol vehicles target speeding, while restrictions on certain vehicles aim to enhance safety. This technology has notably improved road safety on the expressway.

Over 12,000 cases have been filed within 16 days for breaking traffic rules along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Karnataka's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar emphasizes the effectiveness of their surveillance system, stating that no violation can escape the hawk eyes of the powerful cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, whether it’s day or night. He also urges drivers to refrain from using mobile phones while driving.

One of the most common violations detected by the surveillance system is the failure to wear seat belts. In just 16 days from May 1 to May 16, a staggering 12,192 cases have been registered for drivers and passengers travelling without seat belts. The system captures footage of drivers and occupants neglecting this crucial safety measure, leading to notices being issued to the vehicle owners.



AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

Upon receiving a notice, vehicle owners are required to visit the traffic station within seven days and settle the fine. Failure to comply may result in legal action being taken against them.

Prevention of accidents caused by speed

Alok Kumar highlights the dangers of speeding on the expressway, citing it as a major cause of accidents and fatalities. To mitigate this risk, AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been strategically installed along the highway to detect and deter speeding violations. Additionally, four highway patrol vehicles have been deployed, with two vehicles assigned to each division for enhanced monitoring.



Two wheeler safety

In addition to enforcing seat belt usage for four-wheelers, measures have been taken to ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders. Furthermore, the movement of certain motor vehicles, including tricycles and tractors, has been restricted on the highway to further reduce the incidence of accidents.

The implementation of AI-based surveillance technology along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has proven effective in curbing traffic violations and promoting road safety.

