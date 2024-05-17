Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AI cameras capture over 12,000 traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within 16 days

    Over 12,000 traffic violation cases were recorded in just 16 days on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, thanks to robust surveillance systems. The most common violation was failure to wear seat belts. AI cameras and highway patrol vehicles target speeding, while restrictions on certain vehicles aim to enhance safety. This technology has notably improved road safety on the expressway.

    AI cameras capture over 12,000 traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within 16 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 17, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Over 12,000 cases have been filed within 16 days for breaking traffic rules along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Karnataka's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar emphasizes the effectiveness of their surveillance system, stating that no violation can escape the hawk eyes of the powerful cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, whether it’s day or night. He also urges drivers to refrain from using mobile phones while driving.

    One of the most common violations detected by the surveillance system is the failure to wear seat belts. In just 16 days from May 1 to May 16, a staggering 12,192 cases have been registered for drivers and passengers travelling without seat belts. The system captures footage of drivers and occupants neglecting this crucial safety measure, leading to notices being issued to the vehicle owners.

    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

    Upon receiving a notice, vehicle owners are required to visit the traffic station within seven days and settle the fine. Failure to comply may result in legal action being taken against them.

    Prevention of accidents caused by speed

    Alok Kumar highlights the dangers of speeding on the expressway, citing it as a major cause of accidents and fatalities. To mitigate this risk, AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been strategically installed along the highway to detect and deter speeding violations. Additionally, four highway patrol vehicles have been deployed, with two vehicles assigned to each division for enhanced monitoring.

    Collision between lorry and Tempo claims three lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Two wheeler safety

    In addition to enforcing seat belt usage for four-wheelers, measures have been taken to ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders. Furthermore, the movement of certain motor vehicles, including tricycles and tractors, has been restricted on the highway to further reduce the incidence of accidents.

    The implementation of AI-based surveillance technology along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has proven effective in curbing traffic violations and promoting road safety. 

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka reports 21,000 forest fires in past four years vkp

    Karnataka reports 21,000 forest fires in past four years

    Bangalore will not be liveable in next 5 years': IIT-Madras alumnus sparks social media debate AJR

    'Bengaluru will NOT be liveable in next 5 years, Delhi isn't now': IIT-Madras alumnus sparks debate

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Bengaluru's Mantri Mall to reopen today after being shut for 7 days over tax arrears vkp

    Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall to reopen today after being shut for 7 days over tax arrears

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi to Smriti Irani: 7 key candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 gcw

    Rahul Gandhi to Smriti Irani: 7 key candidates in LS Polls Phase 5

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on ATG

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar RKK

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

    BEML secures Rs 250 crore deal with NCL for 18 BH100 rear dump trucks, engineered to carry 100 tonnes snt

    BEML secures Rs 250 crore deal with NCL for 28 BH100 rear dump trucks, engineered to carry 100 tonnes

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals coach explains Prithvi Shaw's exclusion amid Abhishek Porel's rise osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals coach explains Prithvi Shaw's exclusion amid Abhishek Porel's rise

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon