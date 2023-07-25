Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts

A Mumbai CEO paid 100 rupees for a 500-meter auto ride in Bengaluru, sparking complaints about high fares. Netizens share similar experiences, highlighting the city's expensive auto rides. Authorities urged to address the issue. App-based rides become alternatives but face challenges during peak hours.

An auto ride in Bengaluru for 500 metres cost a Mumbai-based CEO 100 rupees. Peak Bengaluru moment, one can say and shelve this incident, but this incident should concern the authorities.



Mandar Natekar, CEO of Mumbai-based NeuralGarage, tweeted a photo stating, "In this photo, you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto meter. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paud 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the metre fare for approx 9 km."



One common thought a man can think is, why would someone ride an Auto for travelling 500 metres? Responding to a comment, Natekar said that he had a medical problem due to which he wasn’t allowed to walk if it can be avoided.

The netizens shared their similar experiences with the CEO’s tweet, with the president of TVF Vijay Koshy commenting, “It’s practically the same for every city outside Mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides”. CEO reacted to the tweet stating that this robbery is not legit and no one bothers about this issue.

Another Twitter user said, "Very few cities have auto-meter fare system. Mumbai and Palakkad are the only two cities I am aware of. Nothing can be done either."

One similar experience was shared by Saurav Das @sauravslcu where he said he was asked to pay Rs 250 for 1.40 km from Garuda Mall to Lido Mall. He refused to pay and decided to walk and reached the destination earlier, compared to the auto ride.

The auto fares in Bengaluru are comparatively very high to the rest of the nation. The citizens of Bengaluru keep complaining about these issues and officials rarely seem to care about the issues faced. Sometimes, these issues slip through the head and sometimes, people ignore them on a tag of Peak Bengaluru moments.



Such cases are cause for the public to opt for Rapido, Uber and Ola Cab rides. Even with such app-based rides, sometimes it becomes very difficult to attain a ride in peak hours.

The comment section looks flooded with complaints against the auto rikshaw drivers in Bengaluru. These incidents are escalating in Bengaluru and the authorities should take action against this.