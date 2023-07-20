Bengaluru man's Twitter rant highlights frustration over heavy tax burden; internet users agree

A Bengaluru resident's Twitter rant exposes the frustration with high taxes on earnings and spending, sparking a discussion on the burden faced by the middle-class populace.

A resident of Bengaluru, Sanchit Goyal, recently took to Twitter to express his frustration with the burden of hefty taxes on both his earnings and spending. As a category manager at Flipkart, he shared his dismay about the significant portion of his income being deducted as taxes.

In his tweet, Goyal revealed that he earned Rs 5,000, but after giving 30 per cent of it to the government as tax, he was left with a reduced amount. When he attempted to spend some of his remaining money on caffeinated beverages, he encountered another 28 per cent tax, leaving him disheartened by the high taxation rates.

"Today I earned ₹ 5,000. I had to give 30 per cent to the government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money and had to give 28 per cent as tax. I realised I am working 12 hours a day just to pay more than 50 per cent of my income to the government," he wrote on Twitter.

Goyal further broke down the taxes imposed by the government on basic products such as sugar, cream, and a choco-bar. His tweet struck a chord with many users on Twitter, who shared similar sentiments and experiences.

Users highlighted the indirect nature of the taxes, pointing out that the burden extends to various aspects of life, including fuel for production, transportation, and employee taxes. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) came under scrutiny, with users expressing dissatisfaction with the high tax rates and the impact on everyday necessities.

"It will be more if you calculate tax on fuel for production, transportation, taxes of employees etc," wrote one user, while another added, "Not to mention it's an indirect tax. And this govt is proud of the GST numbers."

A third noted, "This is what's the situation of the middle-class salaried people buddy. We work only to pay taxes. Ultimately, if you see GST is something that the customer has to pay and not the businesses from their pocket."

Several Twitter users emphasized the challenges faced by the middle-class salaried individuals, as a substantial portion of their hard-earned income goes towards taxes. They also shed light on the complexity of the tax structure, with different rates for various goods and services, making it cumbersome for consumers to navigate.

The tweet about the 18 per cent GST on ice cream sparked reactions, with users commenting on how even basic indulgences like ice cream come with a luxury tax, seemingly out of reach for the common man.

"Ice cream is a luxury item with 18 per cent GST. I didn't know that u have to be rich to eat ice cream," commented a fourth user.

Many users lamented the overall tax burden, expressing that paying taxes consumes a significant portion of their income, leaving them with little financial freedom. They even compared the situation to being more favorable for agriculturists or politicians, who might face different tax considerations.

"We pay 30 per cent on our income plus, education cess and agriculture cess which continues. Also on all the products we buy. It's better to be an agriculturist or a politician in the country," said a fifth.

Sanchit Goyal's tweets brought attention to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens in managing their finances and the impact of the current tax structure on their daily lives. The discussion on Twitter shed light on the need for a transparent and equitable taxation system that takes into account the concerns of the middle-class populace.