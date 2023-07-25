A doorway to heaven over Bengaluru? What do you think?

A mysterious video of a shadow in Bengaluru's sky near Hebbal flyover has gone viral. Some speculate it might be a Broken Spectre phenomenon, while others humorously suggest it's aliens drying their clothes. Bengaluru citizens find amusement in the chaos and beauty of their skies and traffic, sharing witty reactions online.

Bengaluru skies are very underrated. Sometimes they turn red, they turn orange and sometimes they even open a gateway to heaven! A mysterious video has been doing the rounds online, shared by a Bengaluru citizen, where there seems to be a glitch in the matrix. The Twitterati reacted in a strange yet funny way to this video being viral online.

User Waseem (@WazBLR) shared a video of a mysterious shadow on Bengaluru skies. His caption read - A mysterious shadow (Object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? Credits @SenaarAditi.



Along with the video, he shared a few pictures of the shadow-casted door - which left the citizens of Bengaluru awestruck. Some people guessed it was a Broken Spectre -- a phenomenon where the shadow of the observer is enlarged and projected into a cloud of air opposite to a very illuminating light source.

The Bengalureans have flooded the comment section with funny and witty reactions, where one user @Ranjith138 brought out a Bengalurean within him by saying - Hopefully they will fix our roads.

Bengaluru is blessed with rainfall and thus, a smart user @Smaartfelloow commented - Aliens trying to dry their clothes in Bengaluru weather 😀 ?

Bengaluru and traffic both are synonymous with each other and the citizens never fail to bring that out to the public. One said it’s the secret doorway to escape Silkboard junction.



Most of the users suggested that it could be a Brocken spectre, sharing similar incidents which have happened worldwide, in the earlier years.

Bengaluru skies are chaotic, sublime and sometimes very beautiful. They indeed catch the attention of the citizens as they are left stranded in traffic. It’s quite funny to read a lot of comments and conspiracy theories behind the viral video. Well, what do you think it might be?