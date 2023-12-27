BREAKING: MLA Janardhana Reddy’s cottage razed in fire at Koppal district in Karnataka

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire engulfs MLA Janardhan Reddy's vacant cottage in Gangavati, Koppal district, raising suspicions of possible foul play among supporters. Fire brigade responds swiftly, dousing flames; no injuries reported as the blaze occurred in an unoccupied cottage near Pampasarovar.

    MLA Janardhana Reddy's cottage razed in fire at Koppal district in Karnataka
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    A sudden fire engulfed the cottage belonging to MLA Janardhan Reddy in Gangavati constituency, Koppal district. The incident occurred near Pampasarovar in Gangavati taluk, raising concerns among Reddy's supporters about a possible act of mischief.

    The fire incident took place at Reddy's vacant cottage, sparking suspicions among his followers that the blaze might have been intentionally initiated by an unidentified individual. Fire brigade personnel promptly responded to the scene under the jurisdiction of Gangavati Rural Police Station.

    Firefighters rapidly operated using their firefighting equipment, to douse the flames that erupted in the cottage. Despite the inferno, no injuries were reported, as the fire broke out while the cottage was unoccupied.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
