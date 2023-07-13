Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

In a strategic move aimed at securing victory in the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is intensifying its efforts to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With a clear objective of expanding the reach of the opposition alliance, the Congress is leaving absolutely no stone unturned in its preparations. The Opposition's second unity meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

In a major move, the heads of 24 non-BJP parties have received invitations to a crucial meeting, which is expected to witness the attendance of all these prominent leaders.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, along with prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are set to attend this meeting. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, confirmed their participation in the upcoming gathering. This gathering holds immense importance as it brings together key figures within the Congress party, signalling a unified front in their approach to the relevant topics.

Under the guidance of Sonia, an eagerly expected dinner party for opposition leaders is scheduled to take place on July 17. Following this gathering, an important conference focused on election strategy has been planned for July 18.

The Congress has extended invitations to several political parties, including MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, IUML, All India Forward Bloc, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani). This move showcases Congress' efforts to promote collaboration and broaden its political alliances.

In a key conference, the possibility of presenting a unified candidate to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be deliberated among the 24 opposition parties that currently hold a combined total of 150 seats in the Lok Sabha. On June 23, the first unity meeting took place at Patna.

Aam Aadmi Party invited too

In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received an invitation to attend the upcoming meeting scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. During the inaugural gathering, party leader Arvind Kejriwal wasted no time in pushing the Congress party to disclose the party's position on the controversial Delhi Ordinance matter.

Recently, Kejriwal disclosed his decision to back the coalition of opposition parties. Amidst the current situation, reports suggest that there is a potential likelihood of the Congress party addressing the matter of the Delhi Ordinance during their upcoming second meeting