Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    In a strategic move aimed at securing victory in the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is intensifying its efforts to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With a clear objective of expanding the reach of the opposition alliance, the Congress is leaving absolutely no stone unturned in its preparations. The Opposition's second unity meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    In a major move, the heads of 24 non-BJP parties have received invitations to a crucial meeting, which is expected to witness the attendance of all these prominent leaders.

    All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, along with prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are set to attend this meeting. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, confirmed their participation in the upcoming gathering. This gathering holds immense importance as it brings together key figures within the Congress party, signalling a unified front in their approach to the relevant topics.
    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Under the guidance of Sonia, an eagerly expected dinner party for opposition leaders is scheduled to take place on July 17. Following this gathering, an important conference focused on election strategy has been planned for July 18.

    The Congress has extended invitations to several political parties, including MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, IUML, All India Forward Bloc, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani). This move showcases Congress' efforts to promote collaboration and broaden its political alliances. 

    In a key conference, the possibility of presenting a unified candidate to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be deliberated among the 24 opposition parties that currently hold a combined total of 150 seats in the Lok Sabha. On June 23, the first unity meeting took place at Patna.

    Aam Aadmi Party invited too

    In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received an invitation to attend the upcoming meeting scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. During the inaugural gathering, party leader Arvind Kejriwal wasted no time in pushing the Congress party to disclose the party's position on the controversial Delhi Ordinance matter.
     Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recently, Kejriwal disclosed his decision to back the coalition of opposition parties. Amidst the current situation, reports suggest that there is a potential likelihood of the Congress party addressing the matter of the Delhi Ordinance during their upcoming second meeting

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000 vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges vkp

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recent Stories

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look MSW

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look

    Bihar BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge AJR

    Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Dhuandhar falls to Keoti falls: 7 pristine waterfalls of Madhya Pradesh ATG EAI

    Dhuandhar falls to Keoti falls: 7 pristine waterfalls of Madhya Pradesh

    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising in India without eligibility anr

    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising without eligibility

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon