Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    To enhance the food experience for the underprivileged, the Indira canteen is set to undergo a technological transformation. The canteen, which has been a lifeline for those in need, is gearing up to introduce a revamp the canteen menu transforming it into a high-tech culinary experience in the near future.
     

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Following the Congress government's rise to power in Karnataka, the Indira canteens have been refurbished, mirroring their previous implementation during the party's earlier government. 

    In addition to this development, reports indicate that the government is making preparations to introduce Nandini products in Indira canteens.  A wide range of products such as Nandini ice cream, milk, and yoghurt, will be made accessible to the public through Indira canteens.
    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    During the inspection of the Indira canteens, concerned members of the public raised questions regarding the breakfast offerings. It was revealed that the canteen exclusively served rice-based dishes as part of their daily menu. The canteen has requested a change to their menu. In response to the query, the Commissioner announced that there will be upcoming changes to the food menu provided in Indira canteens.

    It is learnt that a variety of snacks and meals will be organised on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the zonal joint commissioners have received instructions regarding the marshals assigned to Indira canteens. It has been mandated that these marshals should not only be responsible for managing the operations of the Indira canteen but also be assigned additional duties.

    Individuals who have complaints about the canteen, food quality, or overcharging can contact the corporation's toll-free helpline number 1533 to file their grievances. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath recently revealed plans to address the issues impacting the Indira canteens in the city.
      
    According to Girinath, a new strategy will be implemented wherein a dedicated officer will be assigned to each canteen. The objective behind this move is to effectively tackle the problems and improve the overall functioning of these businesses. 

    In a conversation with reporters, he revealed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar had issued a set of instructions while conducting a visit and inspection of Indira Canteen on Sunday. As per the latest information, it has been reported that there will be one officer assigned to each Indira Canteen located within the city. 

    In a recent inspection by the Deputy Chief Minister, it was discovered that certain Indira canteens were found to be receiving quantities exceeding the permitted amount. In addition to this, he emphasised the need for thorough inspections of all aspects, including cleanliness and the drinking water system. He further suggested that a daily report should be diligently prepared and submitted.
    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    In a bid to streamline operations at the Indira Canteen, plans are underway to develop a dedicated software exclusively for visiting officers. This software will enable them to conveniently submit their daily reports, ensuring a more efficient and organised system.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000 vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges vkp

    New twist in Bengaluru double murder probe; business rivalry motive emerges

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recent Stories

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look MSW

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Bihar BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge AJR

    Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

    Dhuandhar falls to Keoti falls: 7 pristine waterfalls of Madhya Pradesh ATG EAI

    Dhuandhar falls to Keoti falls: 7 pristine waterfalls of Madhya Pradesh

    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising in India without eligibility anr

    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising without eligibility

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon