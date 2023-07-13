Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

To enhance the food experience for the underprivileged, the Indira canteen is set to undergo a technological transformation. The canteen, which has been a lifeline for those in need, is gearing up to introduce a revamp the canteen menu transforming it into a high-tech culinary experience in the near future.

Following the Congress government's rise to power in Karnataka, the Indira canteens have been refurbished, mirroring their previous implementation during the party's earlier government.

In addition to this development, reports indicate that the government is making preparations to introduce Nandini products in Indira canteens. A wide range of products such as Nandini ice cream, milk, and yoghurt, will be made accessible to the public through Indira canteens.

Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

During the inspection of the Indira canteens, concerned members of the public raised questions regarding the breakfast offerings. It was revealed that the canteen exclusively served rice-based dishes as part of their daily menu. The canteen has requested a change to their menu. In response to the query, the Commissioner announced that there will be upcoming changes to the food menu provided in Indira canteens.

It is learnt that a variety of snacks and meals will be organised on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the zonal joint commissioners have received instructions regarding the marshals assigned to Indira canteens. It has been mandated that these marshals should not only be responsible for managing the operations of the Indira canteen but also be assigned additional duties.

Individuals who have complaints about the canteen, food quality, or overcharging can contact the corporation's toll-free helpline number 1533 to file their grievances. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath recently revealed plans to address the issues impacting the Indira canteens in the city.



According to Girinath, a new strategy will be implemented wherein a dedicated officer will be assigned to each canteen. The objective behind this move is to effectively tackle the problems and improve the overall functioning of these businesses.

In a conversation with reporters, he revealed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar had issued a set of instructions while conducting a visit and inspection of Indira Canteen on Sunday. As per the latest information, it has been reported that there will be one officer assigned to each Indira Canteen located within the city.

In a recent inspection by the Deputy Chief Minister, it was discovered that certain Indira canteens were found to be receiving quantities exceeding the permitted amount. In addition to this, he emphasised the need for thorough inspections of all aspects, including cleanliness and the drinking water system. He further suggested that a daily report should be diligently prepared and submitted.

Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

In a bid to streamline operations at the Indira Canteen, plans are underway to develop a dedicated software exclusively for visiting officers. This software will enable them to conveniently submit their daily reports, ensuring a more efficient and organised system.